Ex-LSU star Kateri Poole expresses pride for Angel Reese as Sky star shares snaps of her “aesthetic” activities

Former LSU women's basketball star Kateri Poole expressed pride in her former teammate and WNBA star Angel Reese. Reese shared several Instagram photos to give followers a glimpse of what makes her happy. The Chicago Sky star showcased her quiet moments, vacation spots, collection of designer sneakers and bags, her car, fine wines, beautiful roses, on-court playing moments, and her customized bling around her neck. She also shared some motivational words alongside the photos, which were posted on Wednesday.&quot;Aesthetically doing things that make ME happy. put yourself first &amp; always trust your work. only fear the creator, not the created. love yourz,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPoole, who transferred to Houston in the 2024-25 season, joined others in showing support for the former Lady Tigers guard.&quot;❤️,&quot; she wrote, and added, &quot;4ever proud of you mh, love you A.&quot;Kateri Poole reacts to former LSU teammate Angel Reese's IG post. Image via @angelreese5Poole played a crucial role in convincing Reese to commit to LSU from Maryland. Both Poole and Reese contributed to LSU's first national championship win in 2023, with Reese earning MVP honors. Although they now live separate lives, the two continue to support each other publicly.Angel Reese sneaker set to debut in SeptemberFormer LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese is set to debut her Reebok signature sneaker, the Angel Reese 1. This marks Reese's first signature shoe with the brand, scheduled to hit stores on September 18, 2025. Reese is only the second WNBA player in Reebok’s history to receive a signature sneaker, after Rebecca Lobo in 1997. The shoe is designed in full collaboration with Chicago Sky star, capturing her strength, style, and unapologetic confidence. Each pair of the Angel Reese 1 features Reese’s personal “AR” logo with a halo on the tongue.Reese is a two-time WNBA All-Star and NCAA champion. She set the league’s rookie record for most consecutive double-doubles. Reese also became the fastest player to reach 600 points and 600 rebounds in a season. Off the court, she has been featured on the cover of Vogue, named one of Harper’s Bazaar’s Icons, and earned endorsements from top brands. The former Lady Tigers star also founded the Angel C. Reese Foundation, advocating for gender equality in athletics. Through her foundation, Reese works to empower girls and women through sports, education, and financial literacy.