Former Mets GM predicts team to part ways with $102,000,000 star in offseason vs. Pete Alonso 

The future of two New York Mets stars, Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz, remains uncertain beyond the 2025 season. The first baseman is signed to a two-year, $54 million contract, but he has an out in place after the first year. Meanwhile, the Mets' closer's five-year, $102 million deal could come to an end after this season if he decides to opt out after the 2025 season.With both of them likely to take opt-outs, the Mets might need to make a call on whether either one of them, both of them or none of them.On Friday's appearance on SNY Mets, former Mets general manager Jim Duquette shared his views on who the Mets should consider a priority.&quot;I think Pete is more likely to be a Met next year,&quot; Duquette said.The former MLB executive added that spending $25 million on a closer is not ideal:&quot;I think with Díaz, this front office is gonna look at him and say, well, I don't want to spend $25 million on a closer when I can get somebody for a lot less than that. If Díaz opts out, I think they're gonna go all in and keep Pete, because they have to.&quot;Duquette also highlighted the impact Pete Alonso has had on the Mets' offense this season. He is hitting .262, along with 28 home runs and 101 RBIs.&quot;I mean, the offense, can you imagine if Pete wasn't here, how bad this offense would have looked, and what the record might be without him? So I think they absolutely need him, but they don't necessarily need Díaz,&quot; Duquette added.Francisco Lindor reveals what Pete Alonso could do after this seasonIn the offseason, Pete Alonso re-signed with the New York Mets on a two-year, $54 million contract, including a $10 million signing bonus, with a $20 million salary in 2025 and a $24 million player option for 2026.With the resurgent season Alonso is enjoying, it's more than likely the first baseman will enter free agency again and persuade the Mets to give him a lucrative extension that he wanted last offseason.Speaking on &quot;The Show: A NY Post baseball podcast with Joel Sherman &amp; Jon Heyman,&quot; fellow infielder Francisco Lindor said he expects Alonso to return on a lucrative deal.&quot;He means a lot to us. I was happy he came back, he makes our team better, he lengthens our lineup, the way he's playing this year is incredible,&quot; Lindor said via SI.com.&quot;Super happy for him. And throughout the negotiations, it's one of those where the team gave what they felt was the best offer they could give. And Pete, in all his rights, wanted to make sure he made the best decision for him and his family,&quot; he added.It remains to be seen if Alonso finally gets the long-term contract he was after or if the Mets start to think beyond him.