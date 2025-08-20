Former NASCAR driver Ricky Craven buys his hometown track, Speedway 95

After 15 years of ownership, Speedway 95 track owner Delano Merritt decided it was time for a change and sold it to fellow town member and former NASCAR driver Ricky Craven. On Sunday, August 17, the duo reached an agreement on the sale of the Maine-based track.

Before the deal, Speedway 95 had been a family-operated track since the 1960s. Merritt began his career on the track in 1968 and paved his way to the top. The former owner is optimistic about Craven's plan for the Maine-based track. He intends to extensively renovate the place in the coming years, including the track and the amenities. However, Merritt will oversee operations at the track and guide the new owner in the next season.

Becoming the new owner of the Speedway 95 track, Ricky Craven issued his statement (via Speedway 95 Racing):

"Today is a monumental day for me and my family. I have been friends with Del for decades and admired the dedication he has given for his track, team, and all associated with Speedway 95. I am dedicating the rest of my life to a track that has been part of my DNA for many years. Both my Mom and Dad won races at Speedway 95 in the 70’s. I have the honor of receiving the checkered flag and a black flag from Del during my racing at Speedway 95 in a strange way, I benefitted from both."

"Now Del and I can say we are forever connected through Speedway 95. We will in the near future share with all the people with equity in this track our intentions to do some aggressive vision of how this facility will continue to evolve. It includes several phases that I can not wait to get started," he added.

Ricky Craven concluded by expressing his gratitude to the Merritt family for the opportunity. He also promised to work closely with Delano Merritt for the rest of the 2025 season at the track, which will run through October 12, 2025.

Ricky Craven recalled his 0.002-second margin win over Kurt Busch at Darlington Raceway

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Craven had no idea what to expect from the Darlington race over two decades ago. By the end of the race, Craven had gotten his second win in the top-tier stock car racing series.

During the race's final laps on March 16, 2003, Ricky Craven, the Maine native, and his rival, Kurt Busch, battled head-to-head for the victory. Craven tried to overtake Busch with only two laps to go, but the Roush Racing driver regained his lead. Following the same, the 59-year-old NASCAR driver pulled out a last-minute maneuver, going low on the race's final lap and crossing the finish line 0.002 seconds ahead of Kurt Busch.

Ricky Craven secured two wins in his Cup Series career, his maiden victory at Martinsville Speedway in 2001 and two years later at Darlington Raceway in 2003. Additionally, he has secured 17 top-five finishes, 41 top-ten finishes, and 106 top-20 finishes with six pole positions in 278 starts in 11 years.

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More