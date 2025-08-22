Former NBA star opines Roman Reigns is not better than $17,000,000 WWE legend

Former NBA star Jeff Teague gave his honest take on Roman Reigns while discussing WWE superstars on Wednesday. The guard argued that the Tribal Chief does not surpass The Undertaker when ranking all-time wrestlers.

On an episode of his podcast "Club 520," Teague discussed the Top 20 all-time wrestlers with his co-hosts. The discussion came after a Super Chat pointed out that Sports Illustrated left Rey Mysterio and Jeff Hardy off its list of the Top 20 greatest wrestlers of all time.

Teague reviewed the list during the conversation, which ranked Stone Cold Steve Austin first, Hulk Hogan second, The Rock third, John Cena fourth and Roman Reigns fifth. The former NBA champion felt The Undertaker needed to be ahead of Reigns.

"I ain't think he was better than Taker, but he right there though," he explained. (31:52 onwards)

The Undertaker, who has a net worth of $17 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, was ranked sixth, while Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and Bruno Sammartino rounded out the top 10. Despite Teague's claims, it is hard to look past Roman Reigns' importance to the WWE universe in the last decade.

Reigns made his debut in WWE as a member of The Shield, alongside Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) and Seth Rollins. He dominated the late 2010s and early 2020s, steering the company through a challenging period during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His storyline as the Tribal Chief stands out as one of the greatest runs in WWE history, as many older fans returned to watch the storyline during his feud with Cody Rhodes.

What's next for Roman Reigns as the Clash in Paris PPV looms closer

Roman Reigns made his long-awaited return to the WWE during the closing moments of the Extreme Rules main event. Saving Jey Uso from a handicap situation between Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, the head of the table dropped both men with spears, marking his return on the big stage.

However, his short cameo won't be the last we see of him this month, as Reigns challenged Bronson Reed to a match at the Clash in Paris pay-per-view on Aug. 31. The duo is set to headline the second-ever PPV in Paris, as Reigns looks to defeat Reed once and for all.

The Lostralian has spent recent weeks mocking Reigns, stealing his sneakers and taunting him as “Shoe-La-Fala.” However, that is likely to end in Paris, where Reigns is set to face him in a singles match.

