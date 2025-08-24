  • home icon
  • Sports News
  • Former NFL star Dez Bryant has unfiltered reaction to Iowa State's stellar win over Kansas State in 2025 season opener

Former NFL star Dez Bryant has unfiltered reaction to Iowa State's stellar win over Kansas State in 2025 season opener

By Maliha
Modified Aug 24, 2025 06:10 GMT
NCAA Football: Aer Lingus Classic-Iowa State at Kansas State - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Aer Lingus Classic-Iowa State at Kansas State - Source: Imagn

No. 20 Kansas State began its 2025 season with a narrow 24-21 loss to No. 21 Iowa State on Saturday. The game, held at Aviva Stadium in Dublin as part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, served both as the Big 12 opener and the first game of the 2025 college football season.

Ad

Despite being initially outgained by 70 total yards, Iowa State capitalized on Kansas State’s mistakes to secure the win. The Wildcats faltered in crucial short-yardage situations, turning the ball over on downs three different times.

The loss drops K-State to the bottom of the Big 12 standings, and the performance sparked criticism from former NFL star Dez Bryant.

"Kansas State made a lot of mistakes that cost them the game," Bryant tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

For his college career, Bryant played at Oklahoma State from 2007 to 2009 before an NCAA suspension ended his college career. He went on to be a first-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2010 NFL Draft and later spent time with the Baltimore Ravens.

Kansas State HC Chris Klieman stays upbeat after tough loss to Iowa State

Kansas State had a chance to set the tone in the Big 12 with a season-opening win over Iowa State, but the Cyclones held firm in the closing minutes.

Ad

A clutch fourth-down conversion from quarterback Rocco Becht to running back Carson Hansen with just over two minutes left sealed K-State’s 24-21 defeat. Becht finished the night completing 14 of 28 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns.

As the Wildcats now begin the year 0-1, coach Chris Klieman acknowledged the disappointment but stressed the importance of keeping perspective.

“Bottom line, we’re disappointed,” Klieman said (via The Wichita Eagle). “We came here expecting to win, and we didn’t. But I’m proud of the guys.
Ad
"Regardless of what this game was, we have 11 more left. We have our back against the wall, but now we've got to reset and regroup and get ready to play."

The Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson delivered a strong performance on Saturday, completing 21 of 30 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications