"FSU is our feeder program": Oklahoma fans rejoice over elite 2026 class DL James “Tank” Carrington's commitment decision

Three-star defensive lineman James “Tank” Carrington committed to Oklahoma on Saturday. The 2026 class recruit from Crean Lutheran High School in Irvine, California, chose Brent Venables' Sooners over offers from schools like Florida State, Oregon, USC and Georgia.“All glory to God. BOOMER SOONER!!!” Carrington told Rivals' Hayes Fawcett following his commitment.Carrington had previously committed to Florida State on June 16, selecting the Seminoles over Nebraska and Arkansas. At the time, he told Noles247’s Chris Nee that his recruitment was finished and he was “100% locked in” with FSU.That changed on Thursday when Carrington decommitted, leaving Florida State’s 2026 class with three defensive line recruits: Earnest Rankins, Tico Crittendon and Wihtlley Cadeau.Following Carrington's commitment to Oklahoma, fans started mocking Mike Norvell's program for its recruitment struggle.&quot;FSU is our feeder program,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Thanks noles,&quot; one said.&quot;FSU is so buns,&quot; a person said.&quot;Norvell stuffed,&quot; a fan added.Carrington had taken his official visit to OU on June 6. He now becomes part of the Sooners’ 2026 defensive haul, joining fellow lineman Brian Harris along with edge rushers Jake Kreul, Matthew Nelson and Daniel Norman.OU fans welcomed the addition.&quot;Good for you Tank,&quot; a fan said.&quot;That was the only thing this defense was lacking was a tank, give them problems kid!!!! Go be great,&quot; one said.As a junior in the 2024 season, Carrington recorded 33 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and nine sacks.What does James Carrington's commitment mean for Oklahoma?Future defensive line coach Todd Bates was James Carrington's lead recruiter at Oklahoma. Carrington's commitment gives the Sooners 17 players in the 2026 class, which ranks No. 21 in the nation.Greg Biggins of 247Sports had high praise for Carrington's potential:&quot;He's a naturally strong kid with a quick first step and can beat an opposing lineman right off the snap. Can bully and rag doll tackles and guards at the HS level and lives in the backfield. Plays inside and outside but we like as an interior defensive lineman at the college level.&quot;Can win at the line right now with raw physical gifts but will need to develop some counters and continue to refine technique to really take his game to another level.&quot;James Carrington was selected to play in the Navy All-American Bowl in January. He is the No. 50 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 42 recruit in California, according to the Rivals' Industry Rankings.