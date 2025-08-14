"Future creates anxiety, the past creates depression" - Francisco Lindor reveals his secret to living life to the fullest

Francisco Lindor is among those athletes who don't look in the past nor get anxious about the future. For the Mets shortstop, living life to the fullest is the secret to staying happy.

Lindor shared golden words of wisdom in a video from MLB Network where Lauren Shehadi sat down with the Mets superstar to talk about "Café con Lindor." During the conversation, Lindor said (2:32):

"I live in the moment. I don't really care about the future or the past. There's something really cool that I learned. The future creates anxiety and the past creates depression. Living in the moment is the best way to live. It’s so hard to not live in the future, you know, because we’re always taught to plan ahead. And when you’re planning ahead, you’re in the future."

Shehadi took the conversation forward, asking if Lindor had planned on becoming an MLB star one day. Lindor replied:

"I envisioned myself being in this position, but I wasn’t planning like, ‘I’ve got to do this step, I’ve got to do that step.’ I just visualized it, because seeing yourself being successful helps you. So, when the moment comes, you feel like you’ve already lived it. You feel like you’ve been there, done that."

Francisco Lindor launches "Café con Lindor"

Last month, Francisco Lindor started a new conversation series called "Café con Lindor," in partnership with MLB. The first episode premiered on July 22. Rapper and TV personality Action Bronson appeared as Lindor’s guest.

“For me, Café con Lindor, it’s about the circle you create," Lindor said via MLB.com. "Coffee is an amazing time to have conversations, to just talk about anything, to be quite honest. It just brings people together. It makes that circle tighter.”

MLB’s VP of Player Engagement & Celebrity Relations, EJ Aguado, has also explained the goal behind launching the series.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Francisco to help execute his vision and launch this conversation-driven original content series,” Aguado said. “Assisting Francisco in bringing Café con Lindor to life is part of our ongoing commitment to elevate and amplify our players while also bringing fans closer to the personalities, stories and moments that make baseball so special.”

The show will have an episode every month on MLB.com, MLB.TV, and Lindor’s social media channels. Moreover, audio platforms like Spotify and Apple Music can also be used to hear these conversations led by Francisco Lindor.

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More