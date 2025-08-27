“Gorgeous girl”: College hoops fans gush over UConn star Azzi Fudd’s photoshoot with Chiefs star Travis Kelce, Kiyan Anthony & more

UConn women’s basketball star Azzi Fudd once again trended online after her latest brand partnership brought together some of the biggest names in sports and pop culture.Fudd was featured in Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s new Tru Kolors collection with American Eagle, posing alongside young stars like Kiyan Anthony, tennis prodigy Anna Frey, Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, No. 1 wide receiver recruit Jeremiah Smith and quarterback Drew Allar.Fudd shared photos from the shoot on Instagram with the caption:“It’s here @americaneagle x @trukolorsbrand by Travis Kelce - out now. #AEPartner.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans flooded her comments, with one writing:“Azzi looks so beautiful while getting the bag”“Gorgeous girl!😍,” another one wrote.“Nice to see you have a photo shoot with Mr. Swift,” a third added, referencing Kelce’s recent engagement to pop star Taylor Swift.Credit: IG/@azzi35“Models are lucky you chose basketball 😍,” one wrote.“Paige is definitely winning off court,” another wrote, citing Fudd’s relationship with Paige Bueckers.“A goddess 😍,” another wrote.Credit: IG/@azzi35The collaboration highlighted Fudd’s growing influence off the court, showing her as more than just a basketball standout but also a rising figure in culture and branding.It has been a busy summer for the Huskies guard. Earlier in the offseason, Fudd gained attention when she spoke about her journey at UConn, her recovery from injuries and her long-term basketball ambitions. She also made headlines after publicly revealing her relationship with teammate Paige Bueckers.With her expanding presence in media, endorsements and personal life, Fudd continues to command attention even away from the court. Azzi Fudd admits she steals Paige Bueckers’ clothes in candid revealAzzi Fudd made a funny confession about her relationship with teammate Paige Bueckers on the “Close Friends Only” podcast on August 14. She admits she often raids Bueckers’ wardrobe.“Oh my gosh, I take everything from her. Literally everything,” Fudd said. “I steal anything from jeans to sweats to hoodies to sweaters, her bags … literally everything except for her shoes. I wish I could take her shoes.” Fudd has also been spotted numerous times at Dallas Wings’ games, cheering on her girlfriend.