  • home icon
  • Sports News
  • “Gorgeous girl”: College hoops fans gush over UConn star Azzi Fudd’s photoshoot with Chiefs star Travis Kelce, Kiyan Anthony & more

“Gorgeous girl”: College hoops fans gush over UConn star Azzi Fudd’s photoshoot with Chiefs star Travis Kelce, Kiyan Anthony & more

By Babatunde Kolawole
Published Aug 27, 2025 18:13 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship - Source: Imagn

UConn women’s basketball star Azzi Fudd once again trended online after her latest brand partnership brought together some of the biggest names in sports and pop culture.

Ad

Fudd was featured in Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s new Tru Kolors collection with American Eagle, posing alongside young stars like Kiyan Anthony, tennis prodigy Anna Frey, Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, No. 1 wide receiver recruit Jeremiah Smith and quarterback Drew Allar.

Fudd shared photos from the shoot on Instagram with the caption:

“It’s here @americaneagle x @trukolorsbrand by Travis Kelce - out now. #AEPartner.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Fans flooded her comments, with one writing:

“Azzi looks so beautiful while getting the bag”
“Gorgeous girl!😍,” another one wrote.
“Nice to see you have a photo shoot with Mr. Swift,” a third added, referencing Kelce’s recent engagement to pop star Taylor Swift.
Credit: IG/@azzi35
Credit: IG/@azzi35
“Models are lucky you chose basketball 😍,” one wrote.
Ad
Paige is definitely winning off court,” another wrote, citing Fudd’s relationship with Paige Bueckers.
“A goddess 😍,” another wrote.
Credit: IG/@azzi35
Credit: IG/@azzi35

The collaboration highlighted Fudd’s growing influence off the court, showing her as more than just a basketball standout but also a rising figure in culture and branding.

Ad

It has been a busy summer for the Huskies guard. Earlier in the offseason, Fudd gained attention when she spoke about her journey at UConn, her recovery from injuries and her long-term basketball ambitions. She also made headlines after publicly revealing her relationship with teammate Paige Bueckers.

With her expanding presence in media, endorsements and personal life, Fudd continues to command attention even away from the court.

Azzi Fudd admits she steals Paige Bueckers’ clothes in candid reveal

Azzi Fudd made a funny confession about her relationship with teammate Paige Bueckers on the “Close Friends Only” podcast on August 14. She admits she often raids Bueckers’ wardrobe.

Ad
“Oh my gosh, I take everything from her. Literally everything,” Fudd said. “I steal anything from jeans to sweats to hoodies to sweaters, her bags … literally everything except for her shoes. I wish I could take her shoes.”

Fudd has also been spotted numerous times at Dallas Wings’ games, cheering on her girlfriend.

About the author
Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.

Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.

Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.

As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.

Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel.

Know More
Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications