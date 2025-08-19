  • home icon
  • Sports News
  • "Has to be one of the worst ideas ever": CFB fans rage over no conference championships and SEC–Big Ten takeover in playoff

"Has to be one of the worst ideas ever": CFB fans rage over no conference championships and SEC–Big Ten takeover in playoff

By Maliha
Modified Aug 19, 2025 13:12 GMT
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

We are now less than two weeks from the start of the 2025 season, and a major shift in the College Football Playoff was suggested on Wednesday by Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti. Per ESPN, the Big Ten has floated the concept of a dramatic playoff expansion that would raise the field to either 24 or 28 teams.

Ad

ESPN’s Heather Dinich reported that the idea is still in its “infancy” phase. She noted that Big Ten coaches have not formally pitched it yet, and conference commissioners are expected to meet face-to-face in the coming weeks to explore the discussion further.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Part of the proposal includes possibly removing conference championship games, which even within the Big Ten is recognized as a significant hurdle, according to Dinich

She also explained that under the model, both the Big Ten and SEC would be allocated seven spots each in the playoff.

"Seven teams each and then the Big 12 and the ACC would have, I want to say five off the top of my head," Dinish said. "There would be two guaranteed spots for the group of five conferences, two more at large bid."
Ad

The reaction from fans was overwhelmingly negative.

"This has to be one of the worst ideas ever," a fan said.
Ad
"It would be a joke, please don't do it," one said.
"Noooo we don’t want that," a person said.
"This would be the death of college football," a fan added.

Over the past year, playoff expansion to 16 teams has been on the table, which many fans see as a more reasonable approach compared to the larger proposal.

"No one actually wants a 28 team playoff. It’s becoming a huge money grab trying to expand the playoffs. STOP now," a fan said.
Ad
"Ridiculous. It's fine now. If anything, maybe 16, but definitely no more," one said.

The 2025 season will mark the second year of the 12-team playoff.

Eli Drinkwitz floats 30-team playoff idea

The ongoing disagreement about the balance between at-large bids and automatic qualifiers remains a central hurdle in discussions about expanding the playoffs to 16 teams.

However, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz raised the stakes at SEC Media Days by proposing a 30-team playoff format.

Ad
"Now you’re talking about an opportunity for 30 teams, 30 fanbases to be excited and engaged,” Drinkwitz said (via SI). “You’ve got 30 teams with players who have access to compete for a championship.”

The CFP faces a Dec. 1 deadline to finalize its structure for the 2026-32 seasons. If no resolution is reached, the playoff will remain at 12 teams. However, CFP Executive Director Rich Clark noted that he would prefer to keep the current format rather than rush to a decision that would not good.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications