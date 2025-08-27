“He’s asking for more money to buyout his contract”: Fans react as Chip Ganassi ends Alex Palou-to-Red Bull rumors with a clear message

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou's name has been linked with multiple Formula One teams for quite some time now. Chip Ganassi, the owner of the Chip Ganassi Racing team, recently put an end to these rumors.

Prior to Cadillac announcing the driver lineup for its Formula One team, there were multiple rumors regarding Palou potentially joining them. In recent weeks, the Spaniard has also been linked to the Milton Keynes-based team, Red Bull Racing, as rumors surfaced about them wanting to sign Palou for the 2026 season.

IndyCar insider Marshall Pruett posted a tweet about Chip Ganassi squashing the rumors via a Zoom call. It read: (via Marshall Pruett on X)

"Chip Ganassi shuts down the Palou-to-Red Bull rumors on a Zoom call just now: "No other expectations" for Palou to be anywhere but the 10 Honda CGR car next year. Adds, "Alex had an opportunity to leave, and didn't."

Here are some fan reactions to the news:

"That’s chip’s negotiating strategy. He’s asking for more money to buyout palou’s contract."

While another fan wrote about how this was the only opportunity for Palou to live his Formula One dream. The tweet read:

"But if it’s someone like Red Bull dialing him up, then that’s the only way he’ll want to live out his F1 dream with such a team. Ofc, Chip or Alex himself aren’t going to admit it if there has already been or will be any talks."

Another fan wrote how the Spaniard wouldn't leave the sport, as he has the potential of becoming the GOAT in IndyCar. He wrote:

"Why would the best in the world want to leave the sport he has the potential to be the GOAT in for the most cursed seat in all of Motorsports? 😂"

Here are some more reactions by fans:

"Bad news for the Indycar competition."

"IndyCar is currently the healthiest racing series worldwide. He'd be stupid to leave. NASCAR is circling the drain & F1 is getting closer. That'd be like leaving the Yankees for the White Sox."

"He’s more than capable but man I don’t want to see him leave IC."

Alex Palou previously had a shot at Formula One with McLaren in 2023. He had previously served as the reserve driver for the team. However, he decided not to wait for a seat in Formula One and continued to drive for Chip Ganassi Racing. This led to McLaren filing a lawsuit against Palou for breach of contract, which is ongoing to this day.

Alex Palou speaks about F1 being the total opposite of IndyCar

Alex Palou has previously expressed his desire to stay with IndyCar. Palou's name has often been associated with Formula One via multiple teams, especially the Cadillac Formula One team. However, the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing driver made it clear that he had no intentions of moving.

While talking to Fox Sports about the rumors, Palou detailed why he did not want to leave the sport, even if it was for two years, and how he wanted to focus on getting his second Indy 500 title.

"I don’t want to leave now. Even if they say, ‘No, don’t worry, you can come back in one or two years, what if suddenly everyone is here and I’m never able to catch back up to them? And it wasn’t in my mind last year, and it’s not in my mind this year. It’s getting less and less and less every day, and with this, it’s like, ‘No, I want to get another (Indy 500 victory),’" Palou said.

Alex Palou further spoke about how F1 is the total opposite of IndyCar, as the drivers do not get to celebrate with their families or spend time with the mechanics.

"I don’t see people celebrating with their wives and their kids as much as we do. I don’t see them hanging in the bus lot or having dinner with their mechanics. I only enjoy driving and having fun and being with my people, so I think (F1) is the total opposite," he added.

Alex Palou sealed his fourth IndyCar championship title earlier this month. He currently sits atop the points table with 670 points.

