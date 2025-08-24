"I never have confidence in the Fords": NASCAR veteran skeptical of Team Penske as 2025 championship contenders

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney took an incredible victory during the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway. With the regular season coming to an end, the predictions have started flowing for the NASCAR playoffs.NASCAR Insider Bob Pockrass made his picks after the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race, highlighting his expectations for the drivers expected to be in contention for the title.All three Team Penske cars are in the playoffs, with Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric, and Joey Logano looking to continue the team's dominant run. Logano won last year's Cup title while Blaney triumphed the year before. The expectations are high from the team to perform this year as well.Pockrass presented his opinions on the 16 drivers that have qualified and what his expectations from Team Penske are.&quot;Ryan Blaney wins in spectacular fashion here in the regular season finale at Daytona. Does that make him the favorite for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series title? I don't know if there is a favorite, frankly; nobody has dominated this year... I think the playoffs are wide open.&quot;&quot;I never have confidence in the Fords. Of course, you see what Penske has done in the playoffs in recent years,&quot; Bob Pockrass said via FOX.Pockrass further stated that he expects Hendrick Motorsports driver and the regular season championship winner, William Byron, to clinch the 2025 Cup championship. As per him, he expects only one driver from the Roger Penske-led team, Ryan Blaney, to move through to the final round of the playoffs.Team Penske boss hails Ryan Blaney after his Daytona triumphAfter Ryan Blaney's incredible drive at the Daytona International Speedway, the Team Penske camp was elated to end the regular season on a high note. Blaney's special performance has been appreciated by his team and people all around the motorsports world.The Team Penske president of NASCAR operations, Michael Nelson, was one such person to praise Blaney for his performances throughout this season.&quot;Think about how many races we've had this year where he's really coming through (and) challenging for the win at the end. And really, that’s just him in general, Darlington earlier in the year and so many races where when the end comes around, there he is and there’s that 12 car. He's pretty special. And again, we just needed a little bit of things to go our way tonight to get it across the finish line, but no, he's there every week,&quot; Nelson said via Motorsport.The team now gears up for the big NASCAR playoffs, starting from the Cook Out Southern 500 race at Darlington Raceway next weekend. Alongside Penske, Hendrick Motorsports also has all of its drivers in playoffs contention.