"I am ready to sack [him]": Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons fires bold shot at Ohio State QB Julian Sayin

Ohio State coach Ryan Day confirmed last week that Julian Sayin will start at quarterback in the Buckeyes’ season opener against Texas on Saturday. Sayin was a former five-star recruit and one of the top-ranked quarterbacks of the 2024 recruiting class.However, his new role quickly drew attention from Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons, who posted a photo of Sayin on Instagram shortly after the announcement. Following Wednesday’s practice, Texas linebacker Anthony Hill hinted that Simmons might be locked in on Sayin as his main target this weekend.On Monday, Simmons himself shared his thoughts on the discussion.&quot;Honestly, I'm just excited that they chose a quarterback,&quot; Simmons said. &quot;There's really nothing major behind it. I'll say, there's no target for him or anything like that. I'm just glad that they have a quarterback that I'm ready to sack.&quot;Sayin earned the starting role ahead of fellow quarterback Lincoln Keinholz Texas coach Steve Sarkisian acknowledged the challenge Ohio State presents, noting that Sayin is “a better athlete&quot; than people realize.With his poise and ability to lead the offense, Sayin will look to guide one of the Big Ten’s most talented rosters in 2025, but Simmons remains hopeful about Texas' potential.“We’ve been studying for weeks now,&quot; Simmons said (via SB Nation). &quot;We’re ready to get to it. I think they just got rid of their OC. I think Ryan Day is probably going back to calling the plays and stuff like that.&quot;We know that he has different tendencies than the last year OC (Chip Kelly) that was there. Just starting to realize that this is the anything-can-happen-type of game.”Colin Simmons reflects on tough playoff exit against Julian Sayin's OSUIn the Jan. 10 clash between Texas and Julian Sayin’s Ohio State squad, Colin Simmons stood out with four tackles and two pass breakups. However, Texas fell 28-14, which ended their season in the playoff semifinals.It marked the second straight year Texas saw its championship hopes cut short one step before the title game, and Simmons reflected on the tough loss afterward.&quot;You know, things happen in the game,&quot; Simmons said (via Horns247). &quot;Things happen that you can't control. So, I play my part, and I do what I'm supposed to do, and I do my assignment. Other than that, things happen.&quot;Simmons finished last season with 48 total tackles, nine sacks, three forced fumbles, two passes defended and one interception.