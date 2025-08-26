  • home icon
  • Sports News
  • "I am ready to sack [him]": Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons fires bold shot at Ohio State QB Julian Sayin

"I am ready to sack [him]": Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons fires bold shot at Ohio State QB Julian Sayin

By Maliha
Modified Aug 26, 2025 06:04 GMT
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Ohio State coach Ryan Day confirmed last week that Julian Sayin will start at quarterback in the Buckeyes’ season opener against Texas on Saturday. Sayin was a former five-star recruit and one of the top-ranked quarterbacks of the 2024 recruiting class.

Ad

However, his new role quickly drew attention from Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons, who posted a photo of Sayin on Instagram shortly after the announcement. Following Wednesday’s practice, Texas linebacker Anthony Hill hinted that Simmons might be locked in on Sayin as his main target this weekend.

On Monday, Simmons himself shared his thoughts on the discussion.

"Honestly, I'm just excited that they chose a quarterback," Simmons said. "There's really nothing major behind it. I'll say, there's no target for him or anything like that. I'm just glad that they have a quarterback that I'm ready to sack."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Sayin earned the starting role ahead of fellow quarterback Lincoln Keinholz Texas coach Steve Sarkisian acknowledged the challenge Ohio State presents, noting that Sayin is “a better athlete" than people realize.

With his poise and ability to lead the offense, Sayin will look to guide one of the Big Ten’s most talented rosters in 2025, but Simmons remains hopeful about Texas' potential.

“We’ve been studying for weeks now," Simmons said (via SB Nation). "We’re ready to get to it. I think they just got rid of their OC. I think Ryan Day is probably going back to calling the plays and stuff like that.
Ad
"We know that he has different tendencies than the last year OC (Chip Kelly) that was there. Just starting to realize that this is the anything-can-happen-type of game.”

Colin Simmons reflects on tough playoff exit against Julian Sayin's OSU

In the Jan. 10 clash between Texas and Julian Sayin’s Ohio State squad, Colin Simmons stood out with four tackles and two pass breakups. However, Texas fell 28-14, which ended their season in the playoff semifinals.

Ad

It marked the second straight year Texas saw its championship hopes cut short one step before the title game, and Simmons reflected on the tough loss afterward.

"You know, things happen in the game," Simmons said (via Horns247). "Things happen that you can't control. So, I play my part, and I do what I'm supposed to do, and I do my assignment. Other than that, things happen."

Simmons finished last season with 48 total tackles, nine sacks, three forced fumbles, two passes defended and one interception.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications