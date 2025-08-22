“I respected him more than most people”: Bobby Labonte reveals his high regard for Mark Martin in the NASCAR GOAT debate

Mark Martin is often regarded as one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history to have never won a championship in his career. In the ongoing debate of finding out who is the greatest of all time when it comes to NASCAR racing, veteran driver Bobby Labonte shared his opinions, naming some of the legends that he has raced with and holds in high regard.Labonte shared his admiration and love for Martin, recalling how the latter helped him whenever he had to inquire or ask something from him during his racing days. Labonte reflected on Martin’s legacy not just as a competitor, but as a man who set the bar high both on and off the track.He didn't hold back and shared some renowned names of the sport while talking in an online interview.&quot;I always loved having him talk to me about racing because he is so passionate about it, and it's Mark Martin. He never won a championship, but that didn't do anything for me to say that he's still not one of the best drivers out there, and I respected him a lot more than most people. He helped me when I had a question; he would just be honest with me,&quot; Labonte said via Notable Live.With his performance, Bobby Labonte secured his first and only Cup Series championship in 2000. The veteran driver retired from the sport in 2016 after a 25-year career. He has raced with sporting legends like Dale Earnhardt Sr., Jimmie Johnson, Tony Stewart and Jeff Gordon.Dale Earnhardt Jr. praises Mark Martin, calling him a &quot;good teacher&quot;While Mark Martin has had a racing career filled with wins and achievements, the driver has earned respect in the sport through his nature and integrity as well. Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently shared his experience of being mentored by Martin during his days racing in the Xfinity Series.Earnhardt Jr. shared how everyone would look up to Martin whenever he would take time and race in the Xfinity Series.&quot;The one that we all learned from was Mark Martin. I remember getting my ass kicked by Jeff Burton and a few other guys for sure during those years, but the one man who was really the teacher was Mark. If you get one Cup guy that really would commit to the series, that was truly a good teacher, like somebody that wanted to help you, talk to you at the driver’s introduction, want to show you things to make you better at every track, that’d be awesome for the young guys,” Earnhardt Jr. said via Dale Jr. Download.Martin has still managed to stay active and prominent in the NASCAR world even after his retirement. He continues to share his opinions on various topics trending around the NASCAR fraternity, replying to fan questions and attending podcasts regularly.