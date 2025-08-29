"I don't think I've ever had that many": Christian Rasmussen gets real on the unexpected flood of 'DMs' after IndyCar win in Milwaukee

Ed Carpenter Racing's Christian Rasmussen is candid about the unexpected flood of messages following his shock win in IndyCar at the Milwaukee Mile 250. Rasmussen overtook the 2025 drivers' champion Alex Palou to secure his maiden triumph in the sport.

Ad

Christian Rasmussen started the 250-lap oval race from P9 and was able to make the best of the opportunities that presented themselves during the caution-filled race. Therefore, he finished with a sensational victory.

A late pit stop for fresh tires under caution in comparison to Palou's old tires did the trick for Rasmussen in the race. Moreover, his fearless driving was also a key factor. After the final pitstop, Rasmussen came out in P7 and made up several places to eventually come out as the victor.

Ad

Trending

While reflecting on his win and the truckloads of messages of applause that followed, Rasmussen recently interacted with Speed Street.

"Yeah, I mean when you get you first win, you get a ton of people that you haven't spoken to in a long time too, that reach out to you. So, yeah, it was great to feel the whole community, not only people that I know, but also people that I don't know, DMing me. I don't think I've ever had that many DMs in my thing, as I did this weekend," said Rasmussen [5:28 onwards].

Ad

Ad

After the first 16 rounds of the 2025 IndyCar season, Christian Rasmussen is currently sitting in P12 in the drivers' standings with 308 points.

Alex Palou's take on Christian Rasmussen's late move in the Milwaukee race

Alex Palou - Source: Getty

While Christian Rasmussen talked about the sea of messages he received following his maiden victory in IndyCar, after last week's Milwaukee race, Alex Palou took the time to share his opinion on Rasmussen's late move (with around 15 laps remaining) on him for the victory.

Ad

In line with this, he admitted that he was in regular contact with his Chip Ganassi Racing team over the team radio and that he knew Rasmussen was on a mighty charge during the closing stages of the race.

"They were updating me on the radio. I knew that he was fourth. Next corner he was third. Then he was second. He was only a second and a half. Then I started pushing 100%. I wanted to get at least one more second or try and extend a little bit more the laps. I couldn't make it. I knew that he was coming and he didn't caught me by surprise," Palou said via ASAP Sports.

The on-track running for the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix will take place from Saturday onwards. Taking into consideration Christian Rasmussen's recent triumph, he will once again eye a strong finish at the Nashville Superspeedway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports (4000+). When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More