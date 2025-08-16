"I thought the first one was super funny": Azzi Fudd recalls bizarre moment with NSFW objects tossed during WNBA game

UConn women's basketball star Azzi Fudd has reacted to fans throwing s*x toys onto the court during WNBA games. Fudd is in a romantic relationship with former Husky teammate and WNBA star Paige Bueckers. She is often seen attending games to support Bueckers, who currently plays for the Dallas Wings.

In an interview published by Glamour on Saturday, Fudd was asked about the projectiles being thrown at some WNBA games.

"I thought the first one was really funny, and it was just random," Fudd said. "No one was expecting that. And then after that, it was kind of like, Okay, the joke’s old.

"Also, you’re throwing something on the court where the players are - it could hit one of them, could hurt one of them. I thought the first one was super funny. After that, it’s like, at least throw something else."

In a latest incident, a purple s*x toy was thrown onto the court in the closing seconds of the Atlanta Dream’s 86-65 victory over the Chicago Sky on August 7. There have been other incidents, all of which have left the WNBA players and coaches frustrated. Two of the instigators are reportedly now facing criminal charges.

Azzi Fudd names GF Paige Bueckers as her favorite WNBA player

Azzi Fudd named her former UConn teammate, Paige Bueckers, as her favorite WNBA player. Bueckers was selected as the top pick of the 2025 WNBA draft. The duo, who officially confirmed their romantic relationship last month, appeared on Instagram's "Close Friends Only" podcast, where they teased each other and shared some more personal details.

"Probably Paige Bueckers," Fudd said when asked who her favorite WNBA star was.

Meanwhile, Bueckers chose Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier when posed the same question. Fudd also chose Collier as her second choice after Bueckers. Fudd and Bueckers first met at the USA U15 basketball team trials in 2017. They were both chosen to represent the country at the World Cup, which they won.

Fudd followed Bueckers to UConn, and they continued their on and off the court chemistry. While Bueckers has gone to the WNBA, Fudd stayed back at UConn for one final year in college basketball while studying for her master's degree in Business. She is expected to lead the Huskies to potentially another historic campaign next season.

