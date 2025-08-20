"I’ve tried to keep my distance": Nick Saban makes honest confession about his business after Kalen DeBoer took over Alabama

Kalen DeBoer's Alabama will open the 2025 season on the road against Florida State on Aug. 30. The Crimson Tide faced a challenging first year without Nick Saban, as they finished the 2024 season 9-4 and missed the playoff picture.However, during the &quot;Nick Saban Legacy Awards&quot; ceremony on Monday night in Birmingham, Saban shared his optimism about DeBoer's second season in 2025.“I think the team this year is much more grounded in terms of what Coach DeBoer really wants,” Saban said (via WBRC 6 News). “And he’s been great with me. I mean, he comes and sees me. We talk all the time. He’s always invited me to come to practice.&quot;I’ve tried to keep my distance because I don’t want to meddle in what he’s trying to do. But I think they have the right staff, I think they have the right people, and I think you’ll see a big improvement in Alabama’s team this year.”With less than two weeks until kickoff, Alabama had a strong presence on the preseason All-SEC teams, as 11 different players were recognized across the three teams. DeBoer’s squad also earned the No. 8 spot in the preseason US LBM Coaches Poll.Nick Saban shares his thoughts on Kalen DeBoer's coaching at AlabamaAlabama will have a new quarterback in 2025, with Ty Simpson taking over after Jalen Milroe departure to the NFL.Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb is confident in Simpson’s running ability. The quarterback has averaged 5.9 yards per carry on 22 attempts, scoring three rushing touchdowns over three college seasons.A major offseason win for the Crimson Tide was keeping one of their key offensive contributors, as wide receiver Ryan Williams decided to remain in Kalen DeBoer’s program.Amid this period of transition, Nick Saban expressed strong support for DeBoer’s coaching at Tuscaloosa.&quot;I think Kalen is doing a great job,” Saban said (via WBRC 6 News). “I think there was so much in the transition last year. It was very, very difficult. A lot of players left when we retired, which I hated to see.&quot;The coaching changes, the staff changes. Players really relate to people in the organization, so when you change a lot of those people, it’s a big change for the players.”Some other key players returning for Alabama in 2025 include offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, defensive tackle Tim Keenan and offensive guard Jaeden Roberts.