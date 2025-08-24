"I want to help grow the sport" - Nebraska Volleyball’s Harper Murray opens up on how Adidas' NIL deal aligns with her vision

Nebraska Volleyball star Harper Murray made her feelings known on signing a NIL deal with Adidas just before the start of the NCAA Women's Volleyball season. Murray, who is one of the best collegiate volleyball players in the nation, became just the second major Nebraska star to sign with Adidas, followed by quarterback Dylan Raiola. The deal was announced just before Murray and the Nebraska team faced Pittsburgh at the AVCA First Serve.Harper Murray joined the University of Nebraska as a freshman in 2023. Before joining, she was regarded as one of the most exciting talents in the nation, being named the Gatorade National Player of the Year for 2022. After joining the Huskers, she quickly established herself as one of the stars on the team, being named Big Ten Freshman of the Year for 2023 as well as being selected to the AVCA All-America Second Team last year.In a press conference ahead of Nebraska's match against Pittsburgh, Murray made her feelings known on the Adidas deal.&quot;It's been so cool. I'm really grateful that was something that I was able to work out and get the opportunity to do because I always have worn Adidas even in club and at Nebraska. So it's just fun be a part of a brand that continues to want to grow the sport of volleyball and I feel like can help them do that.&quot;&quot;It's been really fun to do all the events I have had this week, been a little stressful but I'm just really grateful for the opportunity because I want to help grow the sport and Adidas is going to help me do that. I love all the people that have worked there and been working with me so it's just a really cool opportunity and I'm honored that they ended up wanting to choose me to do that.&quot;Harper Murray and the Nebraska Volleyball team managed to defeat Pittsburgh at the AVCA First Serve, marking new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly's first official win in charge.Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray features in promotional video with AdidasMurray at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: GettyHarper Murray was featured in a video with Adidas, which announced that the Nebraska Volleyball star would be signing a NIL deal with the brand. In a post shared on Instagram, they wrote:&quot;She IS the main character ✨ Welcome to the /// family @harpermurrayy&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHarper Murray and the Nebraska Volleyball team are set to play against Stanford next on Saturday, August 24.