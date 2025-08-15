IN PIC: UConn coach Dan Hurley, wife Andrea & his sons enjoy the water in a scenic getaway to Mykonos, Greece

UConn men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley is making the most of the offseason, enjoying a scenic family trip to Mykonos, Greece, with his wife Andrea and their sons.

Photos shared on Andrea’s Instagram story on Friday showed the family relaxing on a boat and soaking up the crystal-clear waters, giving a rare look into the coach’s downtime before the start of the new season.

The trip follows a tough 2024-25 season for Hurley and the Huskies, where UConn finished with a 24-11 record, ranked third in the Big East at 14-6, but fell short in the NCAA Tournament.

As a No. 8 seed, they secured a first-round victory over No. 9 Oklahoma before losing to the eventual national champion Florida in the second round.

Hurley recently reflected on the season in an interview with college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, taking full responsibility for the team’s shortcomings.

He admitted that 2024-25 was “not my finest year coaching” and expressed frustration over missed opportunities in close games that could have boosted their tournament seed.

He also cited injuries and positional adjustments as challenges but emphasized that he could have done more to put the pieces together. Despite the setbacks, Hurley’s offseason attitude indicates he is recharging intentionally.

With the 2025-26 season approaching, Hurley’s Greek escape might be the reset needed before jumping into another high-stakes year in Storrs.

The Huskies have already built an impressive roster, according to Hurley, who recently compared his current team to his 2023 national championship-winning squad.

UConn is expecting a strong incoming class for the 2025-26 season, including freshmen Braylon Mullins, Eric Reibe, and Jacob Furphy, as well as transfers Silas Demary Jr. and Malachi Smith.

Dan Hurley hints at the possibility of leaving UConn in the future

UConn head coach Dan Hurley has not ruled out leaving the Huskies for a professional job. Speaking as a guest on ‘Inside College Basketball Now’ with Jon Rothstein on Thursday, the coach said it would happen when the program has had enough of him.

“When UConn’s had enough of me, maybe, maybe I’ll coach in the EuroLeague or something, you know, when I’m 60 or whatever and, you know, I want to try something else maybe at that point in my career or whatever. Maybe I end up, you know, coaching in the EuroLeague or something."

Hurley has been at UConn since 2018 and has led the program to two national titles in 2023 and 2024, winning the Naismith Coach of the Year award in 2024.

