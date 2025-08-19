IndyCar announces verdict on 4 impounded cars ft. champion Alex Palou's before Milwaukee Mile 250

Alex Palou and three other drivers' challengers were impounded by IndyCar post the Portland race. In line with this, the sport has come up with a verdict ahead of this week's Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 200.

Ad

Following the end of Round 15, the Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland, the challengers of Chip Ganassi Racing's Palou, Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward, Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood, and Team Penske's Will Power, were taken for technical inspections (3D scanning to look for irregularities) to Dallara’s (chassis supplier) U.S. base in Speedway, Indiana.

With the start of Round 16 just around the corner, IndyCar has come up with an update regarding the technical inspections and asserted that all four impounded cars complied with the series’ rulebook.

Ad

Trending

"As noted, following the Indianapolis 500 when IndyCar scanned four team cars and crash structures, IndyCar again impounded four cars following the BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland, sealed them and had them delivered to the Dallara headquarters in Indianapolis for continued use of scanning technology to ensure that all cars were within the rules as outlined," IndyCar said via Racer.

Ad

"This was planned, internally, prior to the race and the impacted teams were notified that one of its cars (selected following the checkered flag) would go through this process. Post-race, car Nos. 5, 10, 12 and 27 were selected. All cars cleared and were returned to the teams late last week."

After the upcoming event in West Allis, Wisconsin, the 2025 IndyCar calendar will have only one Grand Prix remaining. Round 17, the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix, will take place on August 31.

Ad

Alex Palou secured a P3 finish in Portland race

Heading into the 2025 Portland event, Alex Palou had the chance to wrap up the 2025 drivers' championship. Moreover, in the main race, luck was on his side as title rival Pato O'Ward incurred an unfortunate DNF.

With the Arrow McLaren driver having a bad day, Palou secured his fourth drivers' championship after managing a P3 finish. In line with this, he sounded ecstatic during the post-race interviews and added the following.

Ad

"It’s unbelievable. It’s crazy. I couldn’t be happier right now. This has been an amazing season, an amazing five years with CGR. I have no words to describe how grateful I am to everybody at CGR, especially Chip (Ganassi, co-owner), our partners and all our fans," Alex Palou said via Motorsport.

Ad

Alex Palou has been competing in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since 2020. In a short period of time, he has gone on to amass four titles, and this year, his points tally currently stands at 626 points with eight wins and five pole positions.

In the remaining two rounds of the 2025 IndyCar season, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver would ideally like to amass another couple of race victories.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports (4000+). When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More