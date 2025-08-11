IndyCar commentator shares update on Michael Andretti's life after leaving Andretti Global

IndyCar commentator Townsend Bell has come up with an update on Michael Andretti after he departed from Andretti Global in September 2024. The outfit's CEO and major investor, Dan Towriss, has since taken operational control.

The Andretti brand's history in IndyCar with Michael Andretti can be traced back to 2002. In that year, the 62-year-old purchased a stake in Green Racing and thus renamed the team to Andretti Green Racing. Moreover, in 2009, he acquired full control and again renamed it to Andretti Autosport.

In September 2023, the team was restructured and rebranded to Andretti Global (Dan Towriss became a minority owner). As mentioned above, in the following year, Michael Andretti left the team and sold it to the Los Angeles Dodgers' lead owner, Mark Walters' TWC Global Holding Company.

The former 1991 CART Champion has, however, not been seen much in public, other than at a few IndyCar events. Regarding this, a query was put on X by a fan, and Townsend Bell responded to it.

A fan's query about Michael Andretti - Source: via @wa23137659 on X

"I haven’t seen him. But he has a sweet new boat that I know he’s enjoying. I’m happy for him. He gave us many decades of his very best," replied Townsend.

Michael Andretti is a well-known figure in the world of American motor racing, both as a team owner and a former driver. During his racing career, he not only competed in the IndyCar series (over 300 appearances) but also managed to secure 13 outings in the pinnacle of motorsport, Formula 1.

Michael Andretti's official statement following his exit from Andretti Global in 2024

In recent years, Michael Andretti pushed extremely hard to land the Andretti name in Formula 1 as an 11th team. However, this did not ultimately come to fruition, and he left the team in an official capacity.

In line with this exit from Andretti Global last year, he came up with an official statement via NBC Sports, and it was as follows:

"Michael’s goal has been to transition to a more strategic role with Andretti Global and focus less on the operational side of the race team. Michael and Dan Towriss have been working closely on developing this new structure, one which Michael is excited to see take shape under Dan’s guidance."

"Michael remains engaged and will continue to serve as a strategic advisor and key ambassador. We will have more to share in the coming weeks, after Michael and Dan have had an opportunity to speak to the team," the statement added.

While Michael's public appearances have remained scarce since his exit from the team, his father and motorsport legend, Mario Andretti, is playing a key role in Cadillac's 2026 entry into F1. He has been entrusted with a seat on the Board of Directors for the team.

The 85-year-old's wealth of experience in the sport will be helpful for Cadillac. Mario Andretti, during his racing days, even lifted the F1 drivers' championship back in 1978.

