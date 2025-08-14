IndyCar drops 2026 calendar hint with big update on Mexico City race

America's highest class of open-wheel racing, IndyCar, has dropped a major hint regarding the Mexico City race on the 2026 calendar. Penske Entertainment (which controls the sport) executives have recently asserted that they're 'very confident' of racing at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit next year.

The sport has been pushing to stage an event in Mexico City for quite some time. In February this year, Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward, via the Pit Pass Indy podcast, indicated that the event could be held close to the inaugural Grand Prix of Arlington in March 2026.

"I think we can see it as soon as 2026. That's definitely what I've been pushing for and what I know IndyCar is pushing for. It might be pretty close to the Arlington Grand Prix. You never know if they might be back-to-backs because it is gonna be the closest one to Mexico, in terms of logistics travel-wise."

In line with the most recent update by Penske Entertainment regarding the 2026 Mexico race, the corporation's executives have told the following to IndyStar:

"We're very confident we'll race in Mexico in 2026."

The plans to host an IndyCar event in Mexico have evolved quite a lot in the last few months. During the Toronto race weekend in July, sources told IndyStar that Penske Entertainment and CEO Mark Miles were planning to announce the addition of Mexico City to the 2026 calendar during or after the end of the Laguna Seca (event after Toronto) race weekend.

Moreover, there were additional plans to roll out the whole 2026 schedule in the lead-up to last week's Grand Prix of Portland race weekend. However, amid the reports, nothing concrete has come out from the offices of the decision makers of the sport.

Pato O'ward on IndyCar's 'purpose' in going to Mexico

Pato O'Ward is one of the rapidly rising stars in the world of IndyCar. He has been competing in the sport for some time, and back in 2024, he was asked about the prospect of staging a race in his home country of Mexico.

Back then, the Arrow McLaren driver came up with an in-depth response and added the following on the purpose of the sport in going to Mexico City (via IndyStar):

"I believe the purpose of going to Mexico is to help everyone and help everything (in IndyCar) grow. My mentality has always been, ‘How can I be better? How can we all be better and get bigger and make this a better experience for other people? We’re in entertainment, man."

The ongoing 2025 campaign has only two races remaining on the race calendar. Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou has already won the championship, and the final race in Nashville will take place on August 31. More updates regarding Mexico City and the 2026 race calendar could come out in the next few weeks.

