IndyCar star opens up on "painful" career switch: "I'm not fishing for sympathy from people"

IndyCar's Jack Harvey has shared his take on making a career switch from on-track battles to reporting on things within the sport. He also asserted that he is not looking for sympathy from people amid his current (since the start of the 2025 season) IndyCar pit reporter stint.

In the 2024 season of America's highest class of open-wheel racing, Harvey made 14 appearances in the 17-race campaign and secured a 25th-place finish with 143 points. Back then, he competed for Dale Coyne Racing.

The 32-year-old has been competing in the sport since 2017 on an irregular basis, and he recently even competed in the 2025 Indy 500 with DRR/Cusick Motorsports. In the 200-lap event, he secured a P19 finish behind Meyer Shank Racing's Marcus Armstrong.

In line with how his career trajectory has shifted from being a racing driver to becoming a reporter/pundit, he expressed the following via an interaction with Divebomb:

"Every time I’m at the track not driving, it’s painful. Every single time. I don’t talk about it across social media and honestly a lot of podcasts because I’m not fishing for sympathy from people.

"I still enjoy what I get to do and a lot of people would still trade with you in a heartbeat. But for anyone who thinks it’s easy just going to the track, watching your mates race and you know you could mix it up with them, yeah, it’s hard."

In his IndyCar career as a racing driver, Jack Harvey has so far managed to secure only a single podium finish in over 90 on-track appearances.

IndyCar's 2025 Indy 500 was 'important' to Jack Harvey

As mentioned earlier, Jack Harvey made his most recent IndyCar appearance in the capacity of a racing driver at the Indy 500 (Indianapolis Motor Speedway). Other than securing a P19 finish with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, he secured a P26 starting position for the oval race.

The main 200-lap event saw many drivers losing control of their cars and crashing, but amid the chaos, Harvey was able to safely bring his car home in P19 when he crossed the checkered flag.

In line with how his appearance was made possible with the backing of Invst, he added the following via the same interview:

"[The Indy 500] was important to [partners]. It was important to me. And I’m a big believer that 10 percent of something is better than 100 percent of nothing. With the group that we had put together, there might have been an opportunity to do a few other races here and there. But we felt that the Indy 500 with Dreyer was the best spend of money."

With only two races remaining on the 2025 IndyCar calendar, Jack Harvey will be seen in the pits this week at the Milwaukee-Mile 250 race weekend.

