"It is absurd we get daily suspension from same country"- Fans frustrated as Kenya's Judy Jelagat Kemboi gets suspended for banned drug

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Aug 06, 2025 16:51 GMT
Fans recently expressed their reaction as the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) suspended Kenyan athlete Judy Jelagat Kemboi for consumption of forbidden substances. This comes just a few days after her compatriot Ruth Chepngetich also received a suspension for the use of prohibited substances.

Notably, Kemboi has been charged with the consumption of hydrochlorothiazide, a performance-enhancing drug. However, as per reports, Kemboi will still have room to prove her innocence and describe her stance against these charges.

The AIU announced the news of Kemboi's suspension via a post on their X (formerly Twitter) handle. Several fans expressed their disappointment with Kenyan athletes facing regular scrutiny from the AIU.

One of the fans reacted to the post and questioned the continuous failures of drug tests among Kenyan athletes. The fan wrote:

"It is absurd that we get a daily drug suspension from the same Country."
Another netizen called out the Kenyan Athletics system for not monitoring their athletes. He wrote:

"Action needed against a system that appears not to be a deterrent or able to monitor athletes."
Another fan sarcastically remarked:

"AIU to Kenyan athletes every time..."
Here are a few other reactions:

"Is this a fight against the best performing Country!? 😯" wrote a fan.
"Disgraceful," posted another.
"What's the most secure job in Track & Field? Announcing Kenyan doping suspensions," remarked another.

Judy Jelagat Kemboi has been going through an impressive 2025 season that saw her clock the 14th fastest half-marathon run time of the year in 1:06.34.

A look into Judy Jelagat Kemboi's 2025 track and field season

Judy Jelagat Kemboi started off her 2025 season at the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, finishing second in the event in a run time of 1:06:34, behind Ethiopia's Ejgayehu Taye. This run time was also her season-best performance this year.

Next up, she participated in the Medio Maraton Internacional in Mexico. She won the event and registered a run time of 1:07:45. Then, Kemboi travelled to Yangzhou where she raced the Yangzhou Jianzhen Half Marathon event and missed the podium after a fourth place finish. Her most recent race was in April at the Istanbul Half Marathon, where she bagged a third-place finish in 1:07:47.

Judy Jelagat Kemboi also had an impressive run last year, where she clocked several top podium finishes. She had won half-marathon races in Gentrbugge, Geneve, Rimi Riga Half Marathon, and Xiamen. Besides, she had also clinched a runner-up finish at the notable Copenhagen Half-Marathon event.

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

