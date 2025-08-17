“It means an awful lot to me”: Chip Ganassi makes feelings known on Alex Palou’s 4th IndyCar Championship

CGR team owner Chip Ganassi recently spoke about his #10 driver, Alex Palou, securing his fourth championship title at Portland. Ganassi made his feelings known on how much winning the Championship meant to him.At the recently held BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland, Alex Palou finished the race in third place to seal the 2025 IndyCar Championship title. The Chip Ganassi Racing team has had a dominant season, as they won 9 out of the 17 races, eight of which have been won by the Championship winner. This not only marked Palou's fourth Championship but also Chip Ganassi's 17th Championship, which ties them with Team Penske's record of most championship titles.While speaking to Curt Cavin from IndyCar, Ganassi spoke about how this title felt special. He said: (via IndyCar.com)&quot;It means an awful lot to me. It means an awful lot to a lot of people in Indianapolis at our headquarters. It means a lot to my family and to Alex's family, I'm sure, and 150 other families that rest on our shoulders week in and week out.”He further spoke about how drivers like Palou complete the team.“When you have a group of people like we do, and you plug in the right driver at the right time with the right engine, the right tires, the right chassis, the right engineering, this is the result of that,” he said.Chip Ganassi debuted his team in 1990 with Eddie Cheever as their driver. The team's first win came in 1994 in Australia, where Michael Andretti took victory. This marked the team's third time winning four consecutive series titles, as their previous ones came with their current driver, Scott Dixon, and the four-time series champion, Dario Franchitti.Chip Ganassi Racing driver speaks about &quot;weakness&quot; despite winning his 4th IndyCar Championship titleAlex Palou won the 2025 IndyCar championship title at Portland, making it his fourth Championship win. Post the race, the Spaniard spoke about his biggest weakness.The 28-year-old put up a dominant performance throughout the season as he opened with a win at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg. He also took his maiden victory at the Indianapolis 500. However, he feels that he needs to improve when it comes to ovals. Up until the Indy 500, Palou had never won at an Oval, and he went on to win the race at Iowa, marking only his second oval win.While talking on FOX's show First Things First, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver spoke about wanting to improve on his performance at the ovals. He said:“This year was my first ever win at an oval, at the (Indy) 500, actually, and then another win at Iowa at the short oval. So, we kind of ticked it. I wouldn't say it's a full tick. I think it's still my weakness. Like it's where I struggle the most to feel 100% with the car, to know exactly what I need from the car to go a little bit faster. So that's what I need to work on the most, I need to work on my short oval skills and see if we can be a little bit stronger there.” (7:23 onwards)Alex Palou has won 8 out of 15 races so far this season, and is aiming to equal the record for most race wins in a single season (10), currently held by A.J. Foyt and Al Unser.