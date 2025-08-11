"It’s been tough"- Olympic gold medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn drops heartbreaking update about her season future

Olympic champion hurdler Jasmine Camacho-Quinn may miss out on the upcoming World Athletics Championships to be held in Tokyo. The 28-year-old Puerto Rican hurdler recently shared a heartbreaking update about her future in this season.Camacho-Quinn took to her Instagram profile to share the update about her health. She also revealed that despite the sad news, she is trying her best to recover in time. champion hurdler wrote in her post,&quot;Hey everyone ❤️ I wanted to give you all a quick update. Over the past few weeks, I’ve been dealing with a foot injury and trying to find the right balance between training and rest. It’s been tough…. Pushing too much slows the healing, but resting too much affects my race sharpness.&quot;Camacho-Quinn further added,&quot;With the World Championships just a month away, it’s looking less and less likely that I’ll be at my best by Tokyo. The good news is my foot is getting better and I’m confident I’ll make a full recovery in due time 🙏🏽 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJasmine Camacho-Quinn was last seen in action at the inaugural meet of the Grand Slam Track League held at Kingston. The hurdler from Puerto Rico finished third in the women's 100m and the women's 100m hurdles event, respectively.Jasmine Camacho-Quinn's performance in the 2024 seasonJasmine Camacho-Quinn at the Lausanne leg of the Wanda Diamond League 2024 [Image Source: Getty]The previous season of 2024 turned out to be a mixed bag for Puerto Rican hurdler Jasmine Camacho-Quinn. The 28-year-old hurdler began her season on a decent note by winning the Xiamen leg of the Diamond League, with a timing of 12.45 seconds.However, her most awaited event was the women's 100m hurdles at the Paris Olympics. Camacho-Quinn had won the event previously at the Tokyo Olympics, with an Olympic record timing of 12.26 seconds. She was expected to deliver a similar performance at the quadrennial event held in Paris.Jasmine Camacho-Quinn sailed through the heats and the semifinals with ease. However, she was surprised by rookie hurdler Masai Russell from the USA, who had scored a world-leading time of 12.25 seconds at the US Olympic trials held the same year. While Russell won the Olympic gold medal with a timing of 12.33 seconds, Camacho-Quinn managed to secure a bronze medal with a timing of 12.36 seconds.The bronze medal didn't dampen the spirits of the hurdler from Puerto Rico. Camacho-Quinn went on to win her maiden Diamond League title at the finals held in Brussels. She ended her season on a high note by defeating Russell in the inaugural edition of the Athlos meet.