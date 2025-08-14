Jimmie Johnson's Legacy Motor Club seeks injunction to halt Rick Ware Racing's charter sale amid ongoing legal dispute

On Wednesday, August 13, 2025, Jimmie Johnson's Legacy Motor Club and Rick Ware Racing argued over a preliminary injunction regarding the sale of charters. Legacy Motor Club requested the judge to tie up Rick Ware Racing's charters to hold off their deal with Spire Motorsports' co-founder T.J. Punchyr.The dispute is over which racing contract Rick Ware sold to Legacy Motor Club, the #36 or the #27. Now, both of them are involved in the pending sale to Spire Motorsports. Following the same, Legacy earned a 10-day temporary restraining order after posting a $5 million bond to block the sale. Additionally, the Cup Series team requested the court to keep Rick Ware from selling their charters until January 2026.Reflecting on the same, Rick Ware Racing's attorney, Mark Henriques, argued that Jimmie Johnson's team is trying to tie his client's charters. He further added that Rick Ware Racing has been transparent throughout the proceedings that they can sell an ownership stake or both while they keep Cody Ware on the track.&quot;How can they say that there is clear and convincing evidence that it (the contract) is both 27 and 36? Legacy could still get economic damages if Rick Ware Racing sells the charters and Legacy is successful during trial. We were allowed to do it and said we wanted to do it,&quot; he stated. (via Courthouse News Service)In response, Jimmie Johnson's team's counsel, Keith Forst, said:&quot;It is indisputable that there is a deal for the sale of a charter. There is a written contract, every page initialed… they had a written agreement and they agreed to sell a charter and Legacy agreed to buy a charter.&quot;&quot;The only question is if it was 27 or 36,&quot; he added. Rick Ware Racing made statements before the court saying that #36 would be available to race in 2027, Forst said, asking that the court &quot;maintain the status quo,&quot; he added.Following the dispute over the sale of the charter, the court asked both teams to suggest different alternatives to block the sale, and the final decision is expected by August 22, 2025. Also, Legacy Motor Club filed a lawsuit against Puchyr for interfering with the deal, and the big trial is scheduled for January.&quot;I didn't clean Maury out&quot;: When Jimmie Johnson denied the claims of sacking LMC's co-ownerEarlier this year, in February, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson was featured in an interview with stock car analyst Bob Pockrass, dismissing the claims of forcing out LMC's co-owner, Maury Gallagher. Johnson shared his side of the story and explained that Gallagher was in a different state, and his priorities had changed.In January 2025, Johnson held the majority of LMC's stakes, and the decision came after the team introduced a new minor investor, Kingthead Capital Management LLC. During the interview, Johnson denied the allegations and stated [00:07]:&quot;It might look that way, but, well, I guess maybe I'm reacting to cleaning house because it wasn't. I didn't clean Maury out.&quot;Jimmie Johnson's Legacy Motor Club features two full-time entries in the 2025 Cup Series season. John Hunter Nemechek pilots the #42 Toyota Camry XSE, and his teammate Erik Jones drives the #43 Toyota Camry. Currently, Jones ranks 21st on the Cup Series points table, and Nemechek sits at 23rd place in the standings.