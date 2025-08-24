Jimmie Johnson’s LMC notches key legal breakthrough against RWR in charter sale case

On Friday, August 22, 2025, the North Carolina judge ruled in favor of Jimmie Johnson's Legacy Motor Club, as per reports. In the previous hearing on Wednesday, both argued over a preliminary injunction regarding the sale of Rick Ware Racing's charters.The dispute rose when RWR refused to sell its charters to Legacy Motor Club for the upcoming 2026 Cup Series season. Both teams reached a deal in March 2025, but a conflict arose over whether it was the #36 or the #27 charter. Legacy Motor Club filed a lawsuit against Rick Ware Racing for breaching contractual obligations to sell one of its charters. Additionally, Ware is trying to sell his charters to fellow Cup Series team Spire Motorsports.However, the recent hearing ruled in favor of Jimmie Johnson's team, preventing the sale of Rick Ware Racing's charters while the litigation is going on. Reflecting on the same, Sportsnaut shared an X post and wrote:&quot;NASCAR Update🚨: Legacy Motor Club wins preliminary injunction against Rick Ware Racing, blocking any charter sales while the lawsuit plays out. Judge rules Legacy “likely to succeed” ahead of a January trial👀&quot; (via X Sportnaut)After the judge ruled in favor of Jimmie Johnson's team, Rick Ware Racing is now barred from selling either of the charters. Additionally, the RWR will not be completing the deal with Spire Motorsports owner TJ Puchyr. However, one of the team's charters is leased to Roush-Fenway Keselowski Racing this season, and Ryan Preece drives the ride for the team.&quot;I didn't clean Maury out&quot;: When Jimmie Johnson denied the claims of 'cleaning' out Legacy Motor Club's co-ownerIn February 2025, NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson was featured in an interview with stock car analyst Bob Pockrass. During the interaction with Pockrass, the former Hendrick Motorsports driver denied all the allegations about forcing out LMC's co-owner, Maury Gallagher.The decision came after the team introduced Kingthead Capital Management LLC as a minor investor, and Johnson held the majority of the stakes. Reflecting on the same, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion explained his part (via X):&quot;It might look that way, but, well, I guess maybe I'm reacting to cleaning house because it wasn't. I didn't clean Maury out.&quot;&quot;That's been been tough, and went through a lot of that during the course of the season. I was really surprised when I spoke to Maury towards the end of last year that he was just in a different place in life and didn't want so much the day-to-day and wanted to give me that opportunity. And he just wants to come and eat a hot dog and hang out and have his headphones.&quot;Jimmie Johnson's team, Legacy Motor Club, features two full-time entries in the Cup Series. John Hunter Nemechek drives the #42 Toyota Camry XSE, while his teammate Erik Jones pilots the #43 Toyota Camry XSE in the series. Currently, Jones ranks 23rd in the Cup Series points table with 472 points, and Nemechek sits in 26th place with 459 points in 25 starts.