Katherine Legge soaks up the sun in a blue bikini as she enjoys weekend getaway with a racer friend

Katherine Legge shared glimpses from her weekend getaway as she sunbathed in a blue bikini alongside fellow IMSA racer, Christina Nielsen. The two drivers also indulged in some wake surfing.Legge was initially set to compete in the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway, but her unexpected drive in the Brickyard 400 altered her schedule. Live Fast Motorsports pulled their entry from the 400-lap event as a result, leaving the Briton with a chance to unwind on Sunday.In an Instagram post uploaded by Legge, she shared a series of images capturing her weekend getaway.&quot;When you get a Sunday off, you @christinaracing, and the doggo, make the most of the sunshine ☀️,&quot; her caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKatherine Legge competed at Watkins Glen International over the previous weekend. She began down the order at 38th and finished two spots above at 36th, making it her poorest result in six starts this season.However, when she began on a similar grid spot at Indianapolis, the 45-year-old finished 17th, her second top-20 finish after a 19th-place result at Chicago Street Course.Katherine Legge opens up about her miss of an F1 careerIn a recent episode of the WTF1 podcast, Katherine Legge recalled her only F1 test with Minardi back in 2005. She revealed how she was supposed to drive for them the following year, before RedBull swooped in and purchased the team, essentially ending her path to an F1 seat.“It was awesome. It was very, very cool. I was not used to… Like the amount of technology that the cars had. I mean, the Indy Lights cars and the Atlantic cars back in the day are pretty rudimentary. It's like probably the last time you get blisters on your hands and you're fighting it the whole way around,” she said. (10:15 onwards)“It's (an F1 car) very refined and has a lot of driver aids, and it's very different. It's really cool. And so Paul Stoddard was thinking about putting me in that car for the next season, and then he sold it to Red Bull. So my F1 dreams and aspirations went down the drain,” she added.Katherine Legge's racing roots come from the junior Formula categories. She later moved on to IndyCar and competed in multiple series like DTM, IMSA Sports Car Championship, World Endurance Championship, and now, NASCAR.Legge has shown flashes of speed in her NASCAR stint so far. Despite a disastrous debut in Phoenix this year, the Briton has gained extensive experience both in the Cup and Xfinity Series, although the latter doesn't boast any redeeming results so far.In the Xfinity Series, Legge had four crashes that ended in a DNF, leaving her outside the top 30 across all of her six starts. Moreover, she failed to qualify at Nashville Superspeedway and sat out the 188-lap event.