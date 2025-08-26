  • home icon
  • Sports News
  • “Keep grinding young man, that's the Mamba mentality”: Fans react as 5-star Tyran Stokes works out right after losing at the Mamba Invitational

“Keep grinding young man, that's the Mamba mentality”: Fans react as 5-star Tyran Stokes works out right after losing at the Mamba Invitational

By Nonyelum Ossai
Published Aug 26, 2025 17:41 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 18 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Columbus vs Notre Dame - Source: Getty
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 18 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Columbus vs Notre Dame - Source: Getty

Five-star prospect Tyran Stokes is moving on from a disappointing Mamba Invitational loss during the weekend in Los Angeles. Stokes' Team North was defeated by Christian Collins' Team West in the final.

Ad

On Monday, a series of clips was shared on Instagram, showing Stokes working out at a training facility. The Louisville native was shooting 3-pointers like it was a piece of cake.

"Tyran Stokes Seen Working Out After Loss Mamba Invitational 💯 Mamba Mentality 🐍," the post was captioned.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans took to the comment section to hype the highly rated wing for his "mamba mentality."

"Keep grinding young man, that's the Mamba mentality 💯💪❤️," a fan wrote.
"🔥🔥," another fan wrote.
"Next #1 pick," a fan commented.
"The lighting go crazy🔥🔥🔥," another fan commented.
College hoops fans hail Tyran Stokes for his &quot;mamba mentality&quot; on IG. Image via @thehoopspill
College hoops fans hail Tyran Stokes for his "mamba mentality" on IG. Image via @thehoopspill

Here are more comments from fans about Stokes' workout clips on Instagram.

Ad
"Mamba Mentality at the Mamba Invitational 💯," a fan commented.
"Ppl gone hate but this why the kid #1," another fan commented.
"502," a fan wrote.
"He has Kobe’s numba 8," another fan wrote.
College hoops fans hail Tyran Stokes for his &quot;mamba mentality&quot; on IG. Image via @thehoopspill
College hoops fans hail Tyran Stokes for his "mamba mentality" on IG. Image via @thehoopspill

The Mamba League Invitational tournament is an annual league created in honor of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s birthday, August 23, and “Mamba Day” on August 24. During the event, the best prep hoopers from around the nation came together to celebrate Bryant's "Mamba Mentality."

Ad

Tyran Stokes predicted to commit to Kentucky

Louisville native Tyran Stokes has been making waves in the basketball community, with top college programs coveting his commitment. Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, Kansas Jayhawks, Oregon Ducks and Arkansas Razorbacks made the five-star prospects final list.

On3's Jamie Shaw predicted that Stokes will commit to the Wildcats.

"Over the last couple of months, conversations with sources around the recruitment have started to shift toward a Kentucky lean with Arkansas and John Calipari picking up some momentum," Shaw said. "Stokes has not spoken to the media for a few months now, and things remain somewhat quiet around his recruitment."

Stokes is ranked the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2026. The 6-foot-7 wing has remained quiet about his recruitment. He has visited Kentucky, Louisville and Kansas already.

About the author
Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.

Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports.

Know More
Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications