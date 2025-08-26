“Keep grinding young man, that's the Mamba mentality”: Fans react as 5-star Tyran Stokes works out right after losing at the Mamba Invitational

Five-star prospect Tyran Stokes is moving on from a disappointing Mamba Invitational loss during the weekend in Los Angeles. Stokes' Team North was defeated by Christian Collins' Team West in the final.On Monday, a series of clips was shared on Instagram, showing Stokes working out at a training facility. The Louisville native was shooting 3-pointers like it was a piece of cake.&quot;Tyran Stokes Seen Working Out After Loss Mamba Invitational 💯 Mamba Mentality 🐍,&quot; the post was captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans took to the comment section to hype the highly rated wing for his &quot;mamba mentality.&quot;&quot;Keep grinding young man, that's the Mamba mentality 💯💪❤️,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;🔥🔥,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Next #1 pick,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;The lighting go crazy🔥🔥🔥,&quot; another fan commented.College hoops fans hail Tyran Stokes for his &quot;mamba mentality&quot; on IG. Image via @thehoopspillHere are more comments from fans about Stokes' workout clips on Instagram.&quot;Mamba Mentality at the Mamba Invitational 💯,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Ppl gone hate but this why the kid #1,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;502,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;He has Kobe’s numba 8,&quot; another fan wrote.College hoops fans hail Tyran Stokes for his &quot;mamba mentality&quot; on IG. Image via @thehoopspillThe Mamba League Invitational tournament is an annual league created in honor of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s birthday, August 23, and “Mamba Day” on August 24. During the event, the best prep hoopers from around the nation came together to celebrate Bryant's &quot;Mamba Mentality.&quot;Tyran Stokes predicted to commit to KentuckyLouisville native Tyran Stokes has been making waves in the basketball community, with top college programs coveting his commitment. Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, Kansas Jayhawks, Oregon Ducks and Arkansas Razorbacks made the five-star prospects final list. On3's Jamie Shaw predicted that Stokes will commit to the Wildcats.&quot;Over the last couple of months, conversations with sources around the recruitment have started to shift toward a Kentucky lean with Arkansas and John Calipari picking up some momentum,&quot; Shaw said. &quot;Stokes has not spoken to the media for a few months now, and things remain somewhat quiet around his recruitment.&quot; Stokes is ranked the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2026. The 6-foot-7 wing has remained quiet about his recruitment. He has visited Kentucky, Louisville and Kansas already.