  • home icon
  • Sports News
  • LIV Golf champion Jon Rahm delivers a special message to Alex Palou on his 4th IndyCar title

LIV Golf champion Jon Rahm delivers a special message to Alex Palou on his 4th IndyCar title

By Chionia Colaco
Published Aug 20, 2025 04:27 GMT
NTT INDYCAR Series BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland - Source: Getty
Alex Palou NTT INDYCAR Series BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland - Source: Getty

LIV Golf champion Jon Rahm recently delivered a special message to Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou, who won his fourth IndyCar Series Championship earlier this month. The 28-year-old drives the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing car powered by Honda. He was also a part of the recently held LIV Golf event at Indianapolis, leading Rahm in his Indy 500 pace car.

Ad

Rahm, the event winner, shared a message congratulating Palou on winning his fourth championship. He said (via NTT IndyCar Series on X):

"Hi Alex. This is the first video in Spanish. Just simply wanted to congratulate you on your fourth championship. It is really incredible! It's an honor to be here. I hope that we get to meet this weekend but if not,thank you for the inspiration and keep representing Spain!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Heading into Portland, Alex Palou was challenged by Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward for the championship, as he was the only driver mathematically alive to do so. However, the Mexican's car had an electrical malfunction, which allowed Palou to finish in third place and secure the championship.

Despite the championship being sealed, Palou is looking forward to winning the upcoming two races. He is two wins away from joining A.J. Foyt and Al Unser Sr. for the most wins in a single season record. The record is currently jointly held by the two veterans, who have 10 wins each in a single season.

Ad

Alex Palou speaks about the X-factor behind his 2025 IndyCar dominance

Palou recently spoke about his race at Portland and securing his fourth championship title at the track. He also talked about the support he received from his team for him to dominate the 2025 season.

By securing his fourth IndyCar championship, Alex Palou became the fourth driver in IndyCar history to win three titles in a row. He equaled the records of Mario Andretti, Sebastian Bourdais, and Dario Franchitti as the four-time champions.

Ad

While talking to FOX, Alex Palou opened up about how it felt to be a four-time champion. He said:

“It’s unbelievable. I couldn't be happier right now, this has been an amazing season, amazing five years with CGR, I have no words to describe how grateful I am to everyone, especially Chip (Ganassi), our partners and all our fans.”
Ad

Alex Palou further spoke about his team being the X-factor behind his dominance to win the championship with two races to go.

“My team, the team I have behind me. Our partners, Honda, have been giving us the power we needed to race every weekend. But my team, the car has been unbelievable. Also, today, it's a shame we couldn't really end it with a win. But we fought, and I gave it everything we had. I tried everything to overtake Lundgaard but couldn't make it today.” he added.

Alex Palou won the drivers' championship with 626 points.

About the author
Chionia Colaco

Chionia Colaco

Writer for IndyCar

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications