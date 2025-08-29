"Love you": Hailie Deegan shares an adorable birthday post for her mother Marissa in recent IG update

American racing driver Hailie Deegan has come up with a heartwarming birthday post for her mother, Marissa Deegan. The latter is celebrating her birthday on Friday, August 29, and was born in California in 1977.

Marissa Deegan is the wife of motocross racer Brian Deegan, and the duo has been married since 2003. Other than Hailie Deegan, they also have two other children named Haiden Deegan (signed to Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing as an amateur/pro ride) and Hudson Deegan. The latter competes in youth motocross.

To wish her mother, Marissa Deegan, on her birthday, Indy NXT's Hailie Deegan (HMD Motorsports) took to her Instagram stories and posted a lovely message.

"Happy Birthday, Mom, love you!"

Hailie Deegan's story for Marissa Deegan | Instagram/@hailiedeegan

Hailie Deegan is one of the well-known women racing drivers in the world of American motorsports. She has previously competed in the ARCA Menards Series and also, stock car racing (NASCAR's Craftsman Truck Series and the Xfinity Series).

While competing in the Truck Series since 2020, she has amassed 69 race stars and put on board five top 10 finishes. However, in her 18 Xfinity Series appearances, she couldn't manage any podiums.

In the ongoing 2025 Indy NXT season, the 24-year-old is currently in P15 in the drivers' standings, having scored 185 points. In the process of doing so, she has not amassed even a single top-five or top-10 finish.

Hailie Deegan's take on the 'physical side' of Indy NXT

The #38 HMD Motorsports driver, Hailie Deegan, is competing in her first Indy NXT campaign this year. She made her maiden outing in the series at the (28 FEB - 2 March) Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Round 1).

In line with this, via an off-track off-interaction with Front Stretch, she took the time to delve into how she felt driving an open-wheel machine during a full-fledged Indy NXT Grand Prix race weekend.

"I think the biggest thing for me is definitely the physical side. Getting stronger. I feel like I’m trying to get stronger in a hurry. Because, in the past, NASCAR is not a super physical form of racing. So, I’ve never really had to work on certain things like my physical strength. I’ve been working on that side of things," she mentioned.

"St. Pete, I know, is going to be a curveball for me. Just because I’ve never been on a street course. I’ve never even been to this race before, so I’m just trying to take what I can learn from here."

The 2025 Indy NXT series has only a solitary Grand Prix remaining on the race calendar, this week's Music City Grand Prix. Deegan, on her end, will eye a decent finish to close off the season.

