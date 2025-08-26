“Maybe one day”: Connor Zilisch hopes to turn viral Sydney Sweeney photo into reality

NASCAR fans recently went into a frenzy as Sydney Sweeney, a Hollywood icon, was pictured in a photograph wearing Xfinity Series driver Connor Zilisch's merchandise. The image, possibly photoshopped, showed Sweeney in a Trackhouse Racing hoodie, a moment that sent the NASCAR rookie into disbelief and delight. He reacted with a heartfelt message, saying: &quot;Mom, I made it.&quot;Zilisch, only 19, is already breaking records in the Xfinity Series with seven victories this season. The JR Motorsports driver is currently recovering from the injuries he sustained after suffering a scary fall during his victory celebrations at Watkins Glen.Connor Zilisch recently spoke about the Sydney Sweeney incident and how he hopes to turn this picture into a reality.&quot;Someone photoshopped my Trackhouse shirt onto her. I wish it wasn't, but unfortunately, it was Photoshop. Maybe one day I can make it real.&quot; Connor Zilisch said via a video with Chat Us Up. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostZilisch has quickly become a name to watch in the racing world. With a series of standout performances this season, he's proven that he's more than just hype; he’s here to stay. And while rubbing shoulders with Hollywood might not have been on his original racing checklist, the viral moment added a dose of fun to the grind.While Sydney Sweeney hasn't responded to the picture yet, she would probably also have a laugh about the incident and the frenzy it created around the motorsports community.Connor Zilisch was overcome with emotions after the Trackhouse dealConnor Zilisch was recently announced as the Trackhouse team's newest driver racing in the Cup Series from next season. The driver has signed a multiyear deal with the team, replacing Daniel Suarez, who drove for the team till this season. Zilisch has won five of the last six races racing in the NASCAR Xfinity series this season, and has shown sublime form, making him outshine others on the grid.Zilisch recently spoke about the Cup Series deal during his NASCAR Cup Series introductory press conference and got emotional while talking about his journey.&quot;I was sitting in the Dick’s parking lot across the street earlier today and just kind of reflecting on the last 15 years of my life and what’s led to this moment and got me to this point. I never thought I would make it anywhere in racing. My parents have been behind me since day one, through every moment, the good, the bad,” Zilisch said via Motorsport.The young driver could not hold back his tears during the conference as he thanked everyone who supported him in his journey. He is currently ranked second in the Xfinity Series rankings this season, scoring 863 points with seven wins and 13 top-five finishes.