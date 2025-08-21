“Meg got him feeling young again”: Fans react as Klay Thompson returns to his alma mater Washington State

NBA star Klay Thompson returned to his alma mater, Washington State, to hang out with the players. Bleacher Report shared an Instagram post of the former Cougar star practicing with the team on Wednesday. The post featured a clip of Thompson showcasing his impressive scoring skills on the court. He made three-pointers and a dunk.&quot;Klay Thompson returned to his alma mater Washington State and practiced with the team 😈,&quot; the post was captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans took to the comment section to respond to the post, with some referencing his relationship with rap superstar Megan Stallion, while others simply welcomed the Dallas Mavericks star back to the Cougars.&quot;Meg got him feeling young again,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Yup, I have that #1 jersey! #GoCougs,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;We just here to make sure the catfish and spaghetti ain’t fucking my boy flow up,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Go Cougs,&quot; another fan commented.Fans react to Klay Thompson's visit to Washington State on IG. Image via @br_hoopsHere are more comments from college hoops fans on Thompson's return to the Cougars.&quot;God bless,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;go cougs,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;He got over his food poisoning fast,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Would have loved to see if @klaythompson and @tomasvalurthra matched up. I bet it was a good learn for him if so. Looking forward to seeing Tomas’ game take a major step this year! Go Cougs!&quot; Another fan wrote.Fans react to Klay Thompson's visit to Washington State on IG. Image via @br_hoopsThompson played college basketball for three seasons at Washington State. He was a two-time first-team All-Pac-10 selection, now known as Pac-12. Afterward, he was picked in the first round of the 2011 NBA draft by Golden State with the 11th overall pick and was regarded as one of the best three-point shooters of all time. With the Warriors, he won the NBA championship four times, was named an NBA All-Star five times, and made the All-NBA Third Team three times.Klay Thompson targets fourth all-time three-point listKlay Thompson is entering his 15th NBA season, this time wearing the colors of the Dallas Mavericks. Thompson joined the Mavericks in July 2024 after 13 years with the Golden State Warriors. The four-time NBA champion hopes to lead his new team to a stellar season and also chase a personal milestone. He is currently 108 three-pointers away from passing Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard for fourth on the all-time three-point list.Lillard has been sidelined for the season due to an injury, which gives Thompson the opportunity to reach this milestone. The former Washington State men's basketball star already has 216 three-pointers in his first full season with Dallas. This means he is quite capable of surpassing Lillard's record.