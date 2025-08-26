Michael Phelps reacts as sports reporter Jay Glazer reflects on their bond calling them ‘battle buddies’ over mental health struggles

Michael Phelps recently reflected on his bond with Fox’s NFL insider and MMA trainer Jay Glazer. Phelps and Glazer, along with other athletes, have created an informal support network to address mental health struggles.

Phelps had become a strong advocate for mental health since retiring from swimming and has long struggled with mental health issues and depression throughout his competitive career. The five-time Olympian made his Olympic debut in 2000.

Recently, in an article with The Athletic, Phelps and Glazer explained how they created the support network. Michael Phelps and Jay Glazer first met 13 years ago on a Subway commercial before the 2012 Olympics. They reconnected in 2022 over shared experiences with anxiety and depression, building a support system through text updates, FaceTime calls and video messages.

“I can go to him (Glazer) and f—– say absolutely anything,” Phelps said. “I’m not going to be judged. That’s how it should be.”

Jay Glazer shared the latest article on his story, writing:

“Sooooo proud to call you a brother and battle buddy @m_phelps00”

Michael Phelps reshared the post, adding:

“For life, homie”

Michael Phelps and Glazer realized that simply being there for one another helped them manage depressive episodes and anxiety. They expanded the circle to include others facing similar struggles.

This idea grew into a broader network of athletes and coaches, including Andrew Whitworth, Sean McVay, Dan Quinn, Mark Kerr and more. Phelps calls the network his “mental health buddies.”

Michael Phelps’ Olympic success and his journey through battling with depression

Michael Phelps made his Olympic debut in 2000, and it was after the 2004 Athens Games that he reached the peak of his career, bringing home eight Olympic medals, including six golds. However, following the 2004 Games, Phelps began experiencing post-Olympic depression. He took a short break but returned to compete at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

During the Beijing Games 2008, Phelps won eight gold medals across individual and relay events, setting the record for the most gold medals won in a single Olympics at the time. In the London Games 2012, he added four golds and two silvers to his collection. At the Rio Games 2016, he captured five golds and one silver, further cementing his legacy.

After the 2012 Olympics, Phelps’ depression became severe, with periods of isolation and thoughts of suicide. He sought professional help, checked into a treatment center and underwent 45 days of therapy. He officially retired from competitive swimming in 2016.

