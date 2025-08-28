  • home icon
Michigan legend Lloyd Carr offers words of wisdom as grandson CJ Carr named Notre Dame starting QB

By Maliha
Modified Aug 28, 2025 13:50 GMT
Lloyd Carr and CJ Carr (Credit-Instagram/ cjcarr_13: X/UMichFootball)
Lloyd Carr and CJ Carr (Credit-Instagram/ cjcarr_13: X/UMichFootball)

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman officially named CJ Carr the starting quarterback for the 2025 season. Carr enrolled early at Michigan in December 2023 after graduating high school ahead of schedule and is now set to begin his run as the Irish’s QB1 when they face Miami on Sunday.

Following the announcement, Carr received some meaningful encouragement from his grandfather, Lloyd Carr, the legendary former Michigan coach.

"He texted me after I got named, and he said that football runs in the Carr family blood, and that this is your moment," Carr said about his grandfather's advice.
'"You're ready for this. Go out against Miami, attack and don't look back.' Great to be able to talk to him just about life and football."
Lloyd Carr’s legacy includes leading Michigan to the 1997 national championship, holding a 5-4 coaching record against Notre Dame and being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

CJ’s parents, Jason and Tammi, are also Michigan alumni, but he committed to Notre Dame in June 2022. His commitment surprised many Wolverines fans.

“Probably like a lot of Michigan fans, I just expected him to go to Michigan,” LIoyd said following his grandson's commitment (via MLive). “I think the Michigan fanbase will understand that it’s his choice. He’s following his dream and I think they’ll understand that, but there will be those who don’t”
Carr has remained focused on his goal of representing Notre Dame and now has the opportunity to lead the school this season.

However, Michigan also has reason to be happy with its 2025 starting quarterback Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 QB in the 2025 class and the No. 1 recruit in Michigan.

CJ Carr shares special moment with father after earning Notre Dame starting role

CJ Carr won the starting role following a fierce competition with Kenny Minchey, which showed minimal statistical separation.

Carr’s strongest asset is his arm, capable of making every throw a quarterback needs to succeed. Marcus Freeman has already noticed improvements in Carr since naming him QB1.

After the announcement, Carr had a meaningful conversation with his father.

“I was talking to my dad earlier, and he talked about when we were in the competition, he would say if I would’ve told you as a middle schooler or high schooler that you’d be at the University of Notre Dame competing to be the starting quarterback, you would’ve been jumping up and down," Carr said (via WNDU).
"Then actually being here and being able to win the job is amazing.

Carr will take over for Riley Leonard, who guided Notre Dame to one of its most successful seasons in recent history in 2024.

Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

