Michigan legend Lloyd Carr offers words of wisdom as grandson CJ Carr named Notre Dame starting QB

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman officially named CJ Carr the starting quarterback for the 2025 season. Carr enrolled early at Michigan in December 2023 after graduating high school ahead of schedule and is now set to begin his run as the Irish’s QB1 when they face Miami on Sunday.Following the announcement, Carr received some meaningful encouragement from his grandfather, Lloyd Carr, the legendary former Michigan coach.&quot;He texted me after I got named, and he said that football runs in the Carr family blood, and that this is your moment,&quot; Carr said about his grandfather's advice.'&quot;You're ready for this. Go out against Miami, attack and don't look back.' Great to be able to talk to him just about life and football.&quot;Lloyd Carr’s legacy includes leading Michigan to the 1997 national championship, holding a 5-4 coaching record against Notre Dame and being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011.CJ’s parents, Jason and Tammi, are also Michigan alumni, but he committed to Notre Dame in June 2022. His commitment surprised many Wolverines fans.“Probably like a lot of Michigan fans, I just expected him to go to Michigan,” LIoyd said following his grandson's commitment (via MLive). “I think the Michigan fanbase will understand that it’s his choice. He’s following his dream and I think they’ll understand that, but there will be those who don’t”Carr has remained focused on his goal of representing Notre Dame and now has the opportunity to lead the school this season.However, Michigan also has reason to be happy with its 2025 starting quarterback Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 QB in the 2025 class and the No. 1 recruit in Michigan.CJ Carr shares special moment with father after earning Notre Dame starting roleCJ Carr won the starting role following a fierce competition with Kenny Minchey, which showed minimal statistical separation.Carr’s strongest asset is his arm, capable of making every throw a quarterback needs to succeed. Marcus Freeman has already noticed improvements in Carr since naming him QB1.After the announcement, Carr had a meaningful conversation with his father.“I was talking to my dad earlier, and he talked about when we were in the competition, he would say if I would’ve told you as a middle schooler or high schooler that you’d be at the University of Notre Dame competing to be the starting quarterback, you would’ve been jumping up and down,&quot; Carr said (via WNDU).&quot;Then actually being here and being able to win the job is amazing.Carr will take over for Riley Leonard, who guided Notre Dame to one of its most successful seasons in recent history in 2024.