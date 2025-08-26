MyKeil Gardner injury: Arizona State HC Kenny Dillingham gives major update on Oregon transfer's availability status for 2025 CFB season

Arizona State defensive lineman MyKeil Gardner suffered a torn Achilles tendon, coach Kenny Dillingham announced Monday. Gardner had spent most of the spring and summer limited to the rehab field.According to Dillingham, the Achilles tear occurred as Gardner was already working through another injury setback. The latest injury will sideline him for the entire 2025 season, but Dillingham expressed optimism about Gardner’s future.&quot;I told him that 'everything happens for a reason,'&quot;Dillingham said (via Sundevil Source). 'Maybe your body wasn't ready to come back this year while dealing with other things. Maybe this was a way for your body to heal and get ready and prepare for next season.'&quot;The 6-foot-2, 300-pound lineman was competing for a place on ASU’s two-deep after transferring from Oregon earlier this year.Gardner committed to Oregon on Aug. 3, 2022, but injuries hampered his time with the Ducks. He appeared in just three games as a true freshman and missed his entire second season, recording only 18 defensive snaps and one on special teams during his stint there.Before his college career, Gardner starred at Liberty High School in Peoria, Arizona. In the 2023 recruiting class, he was the No. 442 player, the No. 48 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 10 prospect in Arizona, per On3.Kenny Dillingham provides injury update beyond MyKeil Gardner’s setbackArizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham guided the Sun Devils to an impressive 11-3 finish in 2024, capped off by a spot in the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff. But as the new season approaches, injuries are already testing the program's depth.Besides defensive lineman MyKeil Gardner, Dillingham revealed more setbacks for the Sun Devils, noting that tight end A.J. Ia and running back Demarius Robinson both picked up injuries during the closing days of fall camp.“When it comes to the depth, A.J. Ia got dinged up the other day,&quot; Dillingham said (via Arizona Sports). &quot;Other than that, (Robinson) got dinged up here on the last day, but he should be back pretty quickly, (potentially) even by Tuesday.&quot;Ia has stood out in scrimmages and offensive drills, while Robinson continues to bring an aggressive, “dawg” mentality to the field. Both players are expected to play roles this fall as the Sun Devils open their season against Northern Arizona on Saturday at Mountain America Stadium.