NASCAR 2026 Cup Series schedule final version released: Reports

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is reportedly out. According to The Athletic, the version being circulated is said to be the final one, bringing several major changes to the calendar.

If confirmed, the Cup Series in 2026 will reportedly feature 38 events, including 36 points races and two non-points events. The season is expected to begin on February 1 with the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium and wrap up on November 8 with the championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

This would be Homestead’s first time hosting the title-decider since 2019, ending Phoenix Raceway’s four-year run as the championship site. NASCAR had previously announced that the championship finale will rotate to different tracks on a yearly basis, and this appears to be the first year under that format.

One of the most prominent changes is said to be the debut of a race on a temporary street course at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego. If it goes ahead as reported, this would be the first NASCAR Cup event ever staged on a military installation.

Another headline change involves Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois, which is reportedly set to rejoin the schedule after six years away. With those additions, the 2026 calendar is expected to drop both the Chicago Street Course and Mexico City.

NASCAR's Mexico event made history in 2025 as the first international Cup points race in decades, but scheduling and logistical challenges were cited as reasons for not continuing next year. Reports suggest both Chicago and Mexico City could return in 2027.

Another adjustment concerns the All-Star Race, which is reportedly moving to Dover Motor Speedway. If finalized, this would be Dover’s first time hosting the All-Star, while North Wilkesboro would shift back to a regular-season NASCAR points race in July.

Homestead’s reported return as the championship venue could reshape the playoffs. Phoenix, which has hosted the finale since 2020, is still part of the playoff stretch but is listed for October 18. Martinsville appears to remain the Round of 8 elimination race, keeping its familiar role one week before the championship.

Other reported changes include Watkins Glen shifting to Mother’s Day weekend, New Hampshire moving out of the playoffs to an August slot, and the addition of a second off-week in early August. That extra break is expected to help teams manage the long summer stretch.

NASCAR's Iowa Speedway is also reportedly locked into its August 9 date. Despite earlier speculation, sources indicated there was never any serious risk of the short track being dropped, with strong sponsorship and two consecutive sellouts backing its place on the calendar.

Below is the full 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, as per reports. The Athletic first released this.

Feb. 1: Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

Feb. 15: Daytona 500

Feb. 22: Atlanta (EchoPark)

Mar. 1: Circuit of the Americas

Mar. 8: Phoenix

Mar. 15: Las Vegas

Mar. 22: Darlington

Mar. 29: Martinsville

Apr. 5: Off (Easter)

Apr. 12: Bristol

Apr. 19: Kansas

Apr. 26: Talladega

May 3: Texas

May 10: Watkins Glen

May 17: All-Star Race (Dover)

May 24: Coca-Cola 600 (Charlotte)

May 31: Nashville

Jun. 7: Michigan

Jun. 14: Pocono

Jun. 21: San Diego (Naval Base Coronado)

Jun. 28: Sonoma

Jul. 5: Chicagoland

Jul. 12: Atlanta (EchoPark)

Jul. 19: North Wilkesboro

Jul. 26: Brickyard 400 (Indianapolis)

Aug. 2: Off weekend

Aug. 9: Iowa

Aug. 15: Richmond

Aug. 23: New Hampshire

Aug. 29: Daytona (regular-season finale)

Sept. 6: Darlington (playoff opener)

Sept. 13: Gateway

Sept. 19: Bristol (Round 1 elimination)

Sept. 27: Kansas

Oct. 4: Las Vegas

Oct. 11: Charlotte Roval (Round 2 elimination)

Oct. 18: Phoenix

Oct. 25: Talladega

Nov. 1: Martinsville (Round 3 elimination)

Nov. 8: Homestead (Championship Race)

In a special tidbit about the San Diego race, as published on Anduril’s official website, Anduril Industries has been announced as the Official Defense Partner of NASCAR and presenting sponsor for the San Diego Weekend. The centerpiece will be the Anduril 250 “Race the Base” Cup Series street race on June 21, 2026, honoring the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy.

