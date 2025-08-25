NASCAR champion Kyle Larson faces schedule conflict that clouds 2026 Knoxville Nationals return

Kyle Larson, one of the most versatile drivers in modern motorsports, may be forced to miss the Knoxville Nationals, the prestigious sprint car racing event, in 2026 due to a scheduling conflict. The schedule clash arises because the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway falls on the same weekend as the Knoxville Nationals.The 2026 Knoxville Nationals is set to take place on August 12 to 15. The main event will be held on August 15. Meanwhile, NASCAR recently announced his 2026 schedule that includes the Richmond night race on August 15, clashing with Knoxville.Considering Larson’s commitment to the Cup Series and the importance of every race, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion is likely to miss sprint car racing’s crown jewel event, where he has been competing in every year since 2014.Last week, speaking to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass, Kyle Larson admitted the dilemma after realizing the Knoxville Nationals had moved their date, putting the event in clash with NASCAR’s Richmond night race.Here’s what Larson said:“I forgot that Knoxville was moving their date back. So when I had originally seen the schedule a few weeks ago. I said this is a good off, you will be able to spend a lot of time there. But yeah, no it’s just kind of where it is. Yeah man , I'm sure they're not two different series and they both have to worry about themselves. So no, I mean it. It's fine. It shouldn't revolve around me anyways.”Kyle Larson, who competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series for Hendrick Motorsports, has become a renowned driver at Knoxville Nationals, winning the event three times in 2021, 2023, and 2024.The Knoxville Nationals are held annually at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, and are known as “The Granddaddy of Them All.”Kyle Larson is chasing his second NASCAR Cup Series championshipNASCAR champion Kyle Larson made it into another playoff. This year marked an incredible season for him so far with three wins, 11 top-five, and 16 top-10 finishes with an average finish of 13.8 in 26 races. The #5 HMS diver is heading into playoffs with momentum and placed at the top position in the points table. He will look to clinch his second Cup Series title this season.After the Daytona regular season finale, Larson expresses both excitement and gratitude as he enters the 2025 postseason. Here’s what the HMS driver said (via NASCAR on NBC):“It’s a fun time of year, excited about the opportunity to race for another championship, and wouldn’t want to do it with any other group. Looking forward to it with our Hendrick Motorsports team and see if we can get a Chevy win. ... It’s all happening so quick, so it’s hard to kind of process what’s going on.”Catch Kyle Larson in action at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, August 31, 2025.