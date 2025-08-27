NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin publicly endorses BJ McLeod's goal to win a race by age 50

In a heartfelt nod to perseverance, NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin lent his unwavering support to BJ McLeod’s ambitious goal of winning a NASCAR race before turning 50. This wasn’t just a passing comment; it’s an appreciation and nod to never give up from one of the sport's greatest and seasoned drivers to a driver embodying grit and authenticity.McLeod, currently 41, is bucking trends in the Cup Series by juggling driver and owner roles with Live Fast Motorsports. Despite running part-time, he's never been shy about what drives him. Mcleod recently expressed that he is determined to win a race before he turns 50, following a solid 16th‑place finish at Atlanta, making it clear that, for him, retirement isn’t an option until that elusive trophy is finally within reach.Mark Martin was quick to respond to BJ McLeod's statements and recently shared his appreciation for the driver on social media.&quot;Great listen. I’m a huge fan of @bjmcleod78. Dude won a ton of races before he went @NASCAR racing,&quot; Mark Martin wrote via X.Martin knows a thing or two himself about defying the odds. After clinching a Cup race win at age 50 in 2009, Martin epitomizes late-career resilience. His public endorsement of McLeod carries more than words; it’s a salute from one generation’s great to another striving against the clock in becoming one.McLeod currently drives part-time in NASCAR and fielded the No. 78 car, racing for the Live Fast Motorsports team during the latest Cup Series race at Daytona this weekend.BJ McLeod gives his take on the NASCAR next-gen cars debateNASCAR driver, team owner and all‑around gearhead, BJ McLeod, recently shared a thoughtful take on the Cup car's evolution, defending the Next‑Gen car even after recalling the sound of the Gen-4 cars that prevailed in the 2000s. McLeod’s love for previous-generation cars from the early 2000s is unbeatable.He shared how nothing could ever beat that generation with high-horsepower engines, thrilling sound of the cars, high RPMs revving, but extremely unsafe cars, making the experience frightening as well.The 41-year-old driver then shared his take on the next-gen cars being used right now, which are under serious scrutiny and debate for not providing the experience that fans wish for.&quot;It’s absolutely the best stock car I’ve ever been in. It’s the fastest stock car that I’ve been in. I love looking at F1 and their cars, and how fast they are, and the technology that goes into them, and even though the next-gen car is a very high stock car, with a high center of gravity, very heavy, and not maxed out performance-wise, it’s still the best and fastest NASCAR vehicle that we have had that’s safe for the drivers,&quot; BJ McLeod said via Sportsnaut.BJ McLeod added that he sees it as a genuine opportunity, “a smaller box” for his team to operate in, granting his team access to the same baseline components as top-tier teams, thus levelling the playing field.