NASCAR insider stunned by Druski’s different-than-usual appearance at Darlington

NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck was baffled to find Andrew Desbordes, also known as Druski, looking unrecognizable during Sunday's (August 31) Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. The comedian was apparently filming on site with 23XI Racing's Riley Herbst, but it was his disguise that caught everyone off guard.Druski is a social media personality who rose to fame with his skits on YouTube and TikTok. He frequently collaborates with streamers and entertainers, and has now turned his sights towards NASCAR. Gluck got wind that he was making the rounds at Darlington and asked fans at the track to confirm the news.&quot;Was Druski really at Darlington?! Anyone have pics?,&quot; he wrote.A fan responded with images of Druski disguised as a white character posing alongside Riley Herbst, causing Gluck to do a double-take.&quot;No way,&quot; he exclaimed.Druski makes a special appearance at Darlington Raceway. Source: X/Jeff GluckAnother fan shared a short clip of the comedian back in his usual self.&quot;Yes, he was filming a commercial with Riley Herbst,&quot; the fan wrote.NASCAR is seriously looking to expand its reach following the commencement of the massive seven-year media rights deal worth $7.7 billion. In turn, the sanctioning body introduced the Driver Ambassador Program this year, a competition-style initiative that rewards drivers whenever they promote the sport through media appearances and fan engagements.Joey Logano won the first phase of the program and earned a $1 million payout as a result.NASCAR insider praises Tyler Reddick's return to form at DarlingtonNASCAR insider Jordan Bianchi was all praise for Tyler Reddick on the latest episode of The Teardown podcast. He commended the 23XI Racing driver's fight for the top spot after going winless in the regular season.Reflecting on Reddick's title bid, Bianchi said,&quot;This looked like the #45 team from a year ago. Came here even though they had a little bit of damage by the way. Amazing save on lap one. But get through that and they persevere and he almost wins this race and he finishes second and all of a sudden it goes, sweating it out whether you're going to get in the playoffs or not.&quot; &quot;And now he's +35 to the good, going to a track at Gateway where they should be pretty strong. So interesting turnaround for a driver and team that I think had a lot of question marks coming in the playoffs,&quot; he added.Tyler Reddick began on the second row and narrowly survived Josh Berry's shunt on the opening lap. Despite making contact, Reddick pressed on to challenge the day’s most dominant driver, Chase Briscoe. He even went door-to-door with him on the final lap, but his efforts weren't enough, and he ultimately settled for second.The result, however, fetched him a points haul of 53, taking him to fourth on the playoff standings.