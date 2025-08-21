NASCAR insider teases major announcements from RAM, Trackhouse Racing at Daytona

NASCAR insider Joseph Srigley recently dropped an update on Trackhouse Racing and RAM's announcement ahead of the Daytona International Speedway weekend. Earlier, RAM declared its return to the sport, and the truck manufacturer has been talking with Kaulig Racing as they aim to expand the organization to the Craftsman Truck Series.

The insider revealed the address of RAM's upcoming announcement, which is reportedly going to take place at a RAM dealership on Saturday, August 23, 2025. The Daytona Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM dealership, located at 1450 North Tomoka Farms Road in Daytona, Florida, is owned by Daniel Dye's father. Dye competes for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series, driving the #10 Chevy.

Reflecting on the rumors about RAM teaming up with Kaulig Racing, Srigley stated (via X):

"The "RAM Team Announcement" is scheduled to take place at 1450 North Tomoka Farms Road in Daytona, Florida, which is the Daytona Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM dealership. That dealership is owned by Randy Dye, the father of NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Daniel Dye."

Earlier in July, Trackhouse Racing and team driver Daniel Suarez mutually ended ties ahead of the 2026 season. Saurez will compete for the team in 2025 but will not return in the next season. Furthermore, the team inked a multi-year contract with the New Zealand-based driver Shane van Gisbergen. However, they haven't made any announcement about the replacement for the #99 Chevy Camaro ZL1.

Following that, Trackhouse Racing might name Suarez's replacement at the media day availability on Saturday, and the NASCAR insider added:

"#NASCAR's Media Availability Schedule for this weekend at @DAYTONA shows a trio of interesting announcements on Saturday. Noon ET: RAM Team Announcement 2:45 pm ET: @TeamTrackhouse Announcement 2:55 pm ET: @NASCAR25Game Cover Unveil"

Among the three Trackhouse Racing drivers, Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen have secured their berth in the playoffs. Chastain secured one win at the crown jewel event, the Coca-Cola 600. Meanwhile, Gisbergen secured his maiden win of the season at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez and has three additional wins. However, Daniel Suarez has yet to land a win and lock in his spot in the playoffs.

“I'm not sad for this”: Daniel Suarez opened up about mutually ending ties with Trackhouse Racing

In July, the #99 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver for Trackhouse Racing, Daniel Suarez, sat down with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90. During the interaction, the Cup Series driver claimed that now he can focus on his future endeavors.

The Mexican driver joined the team in 2021. Since then, he has been competing alongside his teammate Ross Chastain. However, this season, Trackhouse Racing expanded to a three-charter team and signed Shane van Gisbergen. Additionally, they feature a fourth part-time car driven by Xfinity star Connor Zilisch.

Reflecting on his experience with the team during the interview, Suarez claimed to have no hard feelings and stated (via X):

“I want to make sure that you guys and all the people listening (know) I'm not sad for this. This is just a new chapter. That's all it is. This is not a sad moment, it's just a change."

“This is not something new for me. I have known about this for a while. It just happens to be official today. I'm actually a little bit relieved it's already out and people know about it and we can talk about it and we can move forward with future plans,” he added.

The Trackhouse Racing concluded and said:

“Things change. People change. Companies change. And it's part of life. There are certainly no hard feelings about that.”

Daniel Suarez currently ranks 29th in the Cup Series points table with 433 points to his credit. He has secured five top-ten finishes and one top-five finish in 25 starts this season. Additionally, Suarez faced six unfortunate DNFs with an average start of 23.52.

