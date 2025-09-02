NASCAR releases inspection findings after Chase Briscoe led 309 laps to victory at Darlington

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe dominated the Cook Out Southern 500 held at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, August 31, 2025. However, after leading 309 laps, Briscoe's car underwent a post-race inspection, and NASCAR later released the official results.

The JGR driver qualified one spot behind his teammate and pole-sitter Denny Hamlin for the 367-lap race. He began the race from the second place with a best time of 28.71 seconds and a top speed of 171.25 mph. Additionally, Briscoe dominated and won both stages one and two of the 501.32-mile race.

Chase Briscoe led 309 laps, becoming the first driver to lead over 300 laps in the Cook Out Southern 500 since Bobby Allison in 1971. Following his remarkable performance at Darlington Raceway, his car underwent a post-race inspection. However, the #19 Toyota Camry XSE passed the test with flying colors, and Briscoe remained the winner.

"Inspection is complete following the Cook Out Southern 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway. There were no issues for #19-Chase Briscoe. He is officially the winner. No cars returning to the R&D Center," NASCAR stated in the official release. (via Jayski.com)

Following the Darlington Raceway victory, Chase Briscoe secured his spot in the next phase of the playoffs, the Round of 12. Additionally, the next playoff race of the season, the Enjoy Illinois 300, is scheduled on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at World Wide Technology Raceway.

"Somebody's always going to be hurt about it": Chase Briscoe shared his thoughts on the current NASCAR playoff format

Earlier this season, former Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe was featured in an interview with Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his Dale Jr. Download podcast. During the podcast, the duo talked about the playoff formats, and Dale Jr. asked Briscoe's thoughts on the current system.

The current format divides the ten postseason races into four rounds. The playoffs begin with the round of 16, and with each round, four drivers are eliminated until only four remain to compete for the championship title.

The Championship Four race is held at Phoenix Raceway, and Team Penske driver Joey Logano won his third title last year. Reflecting on the same, Chase Briscoe shared his thoughts on the current playoff system:

"I don't know. I definitely don't think that there's a right answer. I mean, maybe there is. I don't, because somebody's always going to be hurt about it." [19:24]

"I think that, I don't know. I've been on multiple sides of it where you know, the Xfinity year is a great example. We won nine races that year. I finished fourth in the championship. Like, I think Justin Haley won Talladega, and he finished second or third in the championship. Like, I don't know if that was right, but he performed better in that race than what we did," he added.

The Mitchell, Indiana, native leads the Cup Series points table with 2070 points to his credit. He secured two wins, 13 top-ten finishes, 11 top-five finishes, and six pole positions in 27 starts this season. Additionally, he led 628 laps with an average start of 10.037.

