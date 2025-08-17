NASCAR slaps Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, and AJ Allmendinger with strict measures over Richmond infraction

Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, and AJ Allmendinger were handed penalties during Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway. Named Cook Out 400, the 400-lap event happens to be the 25th race of the season.

After William Byron opened the pit cycle about 30 laps in, Denny Hamlin decided to pit. However, it was a slow stop for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver. As per reports, the No. 11 team was slow on its left rear.

Elliott and Allmendinger also got penalized on that sequence. The Hendrick Motorsports ace reportedly made contact with Chase Briscoe’s tire changer, and it appeared that Briscoe’s team reacted. Allmendinger, on the other hand, was slammed with vehicle interference.

Both Denny Hamlin and AJ Allmendinger were sent to the rear of the field. Reporting the news on X (formerly known as Twitter), veteran journalist Bob Pockrass posted,

“Hamlin to rear for speeding; Allmendinger to the rear for vehicle interference.”

Describing Elliott’s situation, another NASCAR journalist, Jeff Gluck of The Athletic, wrote,

“Went back and tried to figure out what happened with Elliott. I think he made contact with Briscoe's tire changer. He was trying to come around Briscoe into the pit box and it looked like Briscoe's guy reacted.”

The race is currently underway. Fans can watch it live on USA or listen to its exclusive radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

After this, the drivers will have just one race until the playoffs kick off at Darlington Raceway on August 31. AJ Allmendinger is the only driver among the three who has yet to log his maiden win of the 2025 season and make the playoffs.

Denny Hamlin talks retirement plans with NASCAR insider

In the latest edition of Jeff Gluck’s 12 Questions segment, Denny Hamlin hinted that 2025 could be his last year in the NASCAR Cup Series. The Tampa, Florida, native has yet to bag his 60th win, which many fans still expect of him. Thus, his words took many by surprise.

Speaking of his approach this year, Hamlin said,

“I’m clearly not good at predicting. I’m trying to settle my mind into it. How I feel somewhat confident is at Indianapolis, I thought, ‘I’ve only got two more chances at this, damn it.’ I’m preparing for that in my mind.”

“I don’t know, though. There could be tons of outside factors that change it, but I’m going to try to see this as the last one,” he added.

That being said, Joe Gibbs Racing announced on July 25 that Denny Hamlin had signed a multi-year contract extension to continue driving for the team. The deal is expected to keep him behind the wheel of the No. 11 Toyota Camry at least through 2027. Will this be his last contract extension? Only time will tell.

