“Nobody would be mad”: Wood Brothers Racing highlights their ‘limited and very vague experience’ in reaction to Cody Ware’s Daytona message

Wood Brothers Racing reacted to Cody Ware’s message regarding his upcoming race at Daytona International Speedway on X. Named Coke Zero Sugar 400, the 400-lap event is scheduled for this coming Saturday, i.e., August 23.

To this day, only 24 drivers have recorded their maiden Cup Series wins at Daytona, and 12 of them did it in the summertime 400-miler. Ware thinks that he can pull it off, too. And if he does, an automatic spot in the 2025 playoffs will follow.

Speaking on his chances at the Daytona International Speedway, this is what Ware said in his statement, as quoted by Jeff Gluck of The Athletic,

"We always seem to do well at Daytona every time we go there, but I think even more so in the summer, so why not us? I don't know what it is about the night race, whether it's the heightened aggression of the field and being able to capitalize on it even more than in the Daytona 500, but l'd say we have just as good a shot as anybody to win on Saturday night."

2025 marks Cody Ware’s return to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time for the first time since 2023. If the 29-year-old driver wins at Daytona and qualifies for the playoffs, there could be quite a debate about the current playoff system, which allows regular-season winners to make the playoffs regardless of their experience in the series or point rankings.

Gluck highlighted the same on his X account. Wood Brothers Racing commented under Gluck's post, saying,

“Totally guessing but I think everyone on this website would say welcome to the playoffs Cody you sure deserve it, we’re happy you’re here! Nobody would be mad, from our limited and very vague experience.”

Daytona has never been an easy nut to crack. Speed alone isn’t enough to win at the 2.5-mile tri-oval racetrack. Drafting is crucial as well. However, Rick Ware Racing is a one-car team, and Cody Ware doesn’t have a default drafting partner.

“Finding a drafting partner is situational, especially in this race with it being the last race before the playoffs," Ware said in a statement. "There are guys who will take a lot more risk trying to win their way into the playoffs. Knowing which guys are on the bubble and who is already locked into the playoffs is important.”

Fans can watch the action live on Peacock (7:30 pm ET onwards) on Saturday, or listen to its exclusive radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

When North Wilkesboro honoured Wood Brothers Racing with dignitary roles for this year’s All-Star Race

As Wood Brothers Racing celebrated its 75th anniversary in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025, North Wilkesboro Speedway honored the team officials with dignitary roles for this year’s All-Star Race. Founded in 1950 by the Wood Brothers, Glenn and Leonard, Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team in NASCAR.

Per reports, Len Wood, the Chief Operating Officer at Wood Brothers Racing and Glenn’s son, was tabbed as the honorary starter for the NASCAR All-Star Race, while his brother and WBR CEO, Eddie, would be the honorary pace car driver. Team President Jon Wood would be one of the grand marshals for the main event.

“North Wilkesboro holds a special place in the history of our team and the sport, and it’s one of those tracks where NASCAR’s roots run deep,” Jon Wood said in a statement. “My family has been fortunate to be part of some incredible moments there over the years.”

“As we celebrate our 75th anniversary, it means a great deal to be recognized at a place that helped shape the sport and our team into what it is today,” he added.

Fast forward to today, all eyes are on Daytona International Speedway, following which the countdown for the 2025 playoffs will begin. As per the schedule, the opening race of the Round of 16 will be held at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, August 31.

