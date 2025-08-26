“Nobody saw this coming”: NASCAR crew member Zachary Yager passes away aged 35, his boss expresses disbelief

Zachary Yager, a longtime NASCAR pit crew member, has passed away at the age of 35. NASCAR analyst Toby Christie initially reported the news of Yager's death to the motorsports community. Yager was a member of Elite Race Services, a company well-recognized for providing pit crew members across NASCAR's multiple divisions.The New York native worked with some prestigious Cup Series teams, including Richard Childress Racing, Team Penske, and JTG Daugherty Racing (now known as Hyak Motorsports). Additionally, he won the 2023 Daytona 500 with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. while working for Hyak Motorsports. Following his decade-long remarkable career, he moved to Elite Race Services ahead of the 2025 season.Zachary Yager was working as the Jack Man for RSS Racing's #39 team in the Xfinity Series this season. He was also among ThorSport Racing's pit crew in the Truck Series. Reflecting on the loss, the owner of Elite Race Services issued a statement:“Obviously, nobody saw this coming and we’re in total disbelief. All of the guys send our thoughts and prayers out to his dad and family, right now.” (via TobyChristie.com)ThorSport Racing also expressed grief over the sudden passing of the pit crew member and stated:“We are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of our friend and teammate, Zachary Yager. He was an important part of our family, and our hearts are with his loved ones and community as we grieve this loss together.”No details about Zachary Yager's passing have been released yet. However, according to multiple social media posts from the Yager family, the pit crew member had been reported missing since Monday, August 18, 2025.When Kyle Busch hit Zachary Yager during the 2024 Brickyard 400Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch had a strange moment during the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 2024. Busch struck Zachary Yager, who was on duty, while on his way out of the pit road.The Richard Childress Racing driver entered the pits a few minutes ahead of the #17 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver, Chris Buescher. Following that, Yager was focused on his job while Buescher pitted and was carrying his tire when Busch exited the pit, knocking him down on pit road.Kyle Busch had no intention of knocking Zachary Yager down, and as a result, the governing body took no action. Also, Yager suffered no injury and got up quickly, making up for the time lost after getting knocked. Later, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing released a press release and wrote:“I get knocked down, but I get up again” Startling moment during the Brickyard 400 when Zach Yager - Tire Carrier for the No. 17 - was hit by the No. 8 car during a pit stop. Zach was able to get up and complete the stop.&quot; (via X)Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson took home the Brickyard 400 win. Meanwhile, Kyle Busch finished the race in P25, and the RFK driver Chris Buescher wrapped up the event in P22.