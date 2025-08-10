"Nothing significant" - Shannon Sharpe calls out Travis Hunter’s sloppy technique in Jaguars' preseason opener vs. Steelers 

Travis Hunter made his preseason debut for the Jacksonville Jaguars in their 31-25 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. Although Hunter played in offense and defense, he wasn't able to make much of an impact on both sides of the ball.

Ad

While Hunter will have a lot to improve on, NFL legend Shannon Sharpe called out the rookie's technique and urged him to get better.

"He did have 11 snaps, two receptions for nine yards," Sharpe said on his "Nightcap" show on Saturday (5:05). "Nothing deep, nothing significant. He gave up leverage on one play — he'll learn, these guys are really good. If you got leverage, and he had leverage and let the guy bounce outside, you ain't catching those guys.

Ad

Trending

"You’ve got to maintain your lane of responsibility and integrity. But like I said, it was what it was. We saw what we saw. How do we rate it? He caught two passes for nine yards and had eight snaps with no targets.

Ad

Hunter played 10 snaps as a wideout and eight snaps as a cornerback in his debut for the Jaguars. He caught two passes on the Jaguars' opening drive and had a third catch wiped out by a penalty before missing a tackle while in defense.

Hunter has been adamant about playing two positions in the NFL, but Sharpe believes that the versatile star might have to adapt to different situations to improve.

Ad

Travis Hunter reflects on preseason debut with Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter - Source: Imagn

Despite a rather quiet preseason debut against the Steelers, Travis Hunter said he felt good as the game went on.

Ad

“I felt great,” Hunter said. “A little nervous, but it felt great. It definitely settled down when I got the first catch, really when the first play started.”

The Jaguars will play the New Orleans Saints in their second preseason game on Aug. 17. They will also face the Miami Dolphins in their third preseason game on Aug. 23.

It will be interesting to see how Hunter fares in Jacksonville's upcoming preseason games ahead of the regular season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.