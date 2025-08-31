"Offense, baserunning, defense—all looking like a**" - MLB broadcaster gets blunt after Dodgers’ consecutive losses to D-Backs

The LA Dodgers suffered their second straight defeat to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6-1, on Saturday. They had lost the season opener 3-0 at Dodger Stadium. In both games, the pitchers held up their end of the bargain; while the offense, baserunning and defense have come up short.

In their latest game, right-handed starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow threw seven strong innings, allowing only three earned runs on four hits, zero walks and six strikeouts. However, the offense was unable to manufacture runs, leading to a second straight loss.

This didn't sit well with MLB broadcaster Scott Geirman, who lashed out at the club for its shortcomings. He wrote on X:

"Offense, baserunning, defense—all looking like a**. Tyler Glasnow gives them plenty of cushion to take advantage, but nada. What the hell are they doing."

Tyler Glasnow's no-hit bid goes awry in 6-1 Dodgers loss

Tyler Glasnow was a menace for the D-Backs hitters on the mound. The right-hander carried his no-hit bid into the sixth inning, but got no support from the lethargic offense.

The Dodgers also made some costly plays. There were multiple instances in the game where the runners were stranded at scoring position as the hitters just couldn't drive the run in. Defensive lapses didn’t help either, as they committed errors and a run was scored.

Things remained 0-0 until the seventh inning, before Corbin Carroll hit a solo home run, followed by two more runs being scored. Mookie Betts put Los Angeles on the board late in the bottom half of the inning. Ildemaro Vargas' decisive three-run homer in the ninth essentially sealed the game for the Diamondbacks.

With the San Diego Padres winning their game against the Minnesota Twins, the Dodgers' NL West lead is down to one game. They currently sit atop the division with a 77-59 record, but if they lose their next game and the Padres win theirs on Sunday, the division will be tied at the top.

If the Dodgers are unable to finish as leaders, they will have to take a wildcard series route to defend their World Series title this fall.

