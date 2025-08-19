"Oklahoma State could be an underdog": Greg McElroy declares the Cowboys with the toughest schedule in Big 12 after disappointing season

Oklahoma State is entering the 2025 season ranked No. 11 in the Big 12, according to ESPN’s final preseason rankings. The Cowboys struggled through a disastrous 2024 season, finishing winless in conference play and posting a 3-9 overall record.Oklahoma State is now looking to rebound from last but the Cowboys are facing one of the most challenging schedules in the Big 12.Analyst Greg McElroy discussed the Cowboys’ outlook on his “Always College Football” show.“In the Big 12, the toughest schedule goes to Oklahoma State,” McElroy said. “It’s a very real possibility that when you go through the schedule, Oklahoma State could be an underdog in as many as 10 games.&quot;Now, we’ll see how things all shake out, but here in the preseason, they’re gonna be favored against Tennessee-Martin in Week 1. They’re gonna be favored against Tulsa on the 19th of September.”Indeed, the Cowboys’ schedule is daunting, as three of their final five games come against ranked opponents: No. 23 Texas Tech on Oct. 25, No. 17 Kansas State on Nov. 15 and No. 22 Iowa State on Nov. 22.However, OSU is positioned squarely in the middle of the FBS pack in The Athletic’s updated ranking, landing at No. 68 among all 136 teams. So while the Cowboys are not expected to contend immediately, there is potential for improvement.OSU coach Mike Gundy also remains optimistic for 2025.&quot;There are a bunch of guys running around and making plays, and the talent level is fine,&quot; Gundy said (Via AP). &quot;The uncertainty is going to work in the morning and not knowing exactly what is going to happen.”Greg McElroy sees potential in Oklahoma State’s revamped roster for 2025Mike Gundy managed winning seasons every year from 2006 to 2023, which helped him narrowly avoid ending his 20-year tenure as Oklahoma State’s head coach last season, despite a disappointing record.Gundy shook up his staff by bringing in Doug Meacham as offensive coordinator and Todd Grantham as defensive coordinator, while also leaning heavily on the transfer portal to reshape the roster.Greg McElroy believes this retooled squad could position the Cowboys as a contender in 2025.“I also think [Oklahoma State] will get back to the postseason this year,&quot; McElroy said. &quot;There are some people that are very knowledgeable about some of the transfers that have been brought in for Oklahoma State, and they believe they can be a legitimate contender this year.&quot;I’m not there just yet. There’s too many unknowns right now.&quot;However, the Cowboys will start the 2025 season without one of their notable transfers, as On3’s Brett McMurphy reported that Miami transfer Zaquan Patterson has been dismissed from the team.