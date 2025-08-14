  • home icon
  • Sports News
  • Paul Finebaum crowns Peyton Manning's nephew Arch Manning a generational talent ahead of CFB season

Paul Finebaum crowns Peyton Manning's nephew Arch Manning a generational talent ahead of CFB season

By Maliha
Modified Aug 14, 2025 05:34 GMT
NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Texas at Arizona State - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Texas at Arizona State - Source: Imagn

Arch Manning had to serve as backup to Quinn Ewers at Texas before Ewers departed for the NFL. Still, now-Miami Dolphins quarterback Ewers’ lackluster showing in the preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday reignited discussions about Manning’s potential, especially considering he couldn’t surpass Ewers at Texas.

Ad

However, like many others, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum stands firmly in Manning’s corner, and his remarks about the Texas quarterback say it all.

"He [Manning] is going to be the most dynamic quarterback we have seen, perhaps, in a generation," Finebaum said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Manning is the grandson of legendary quarterback Archie Manning, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1989, and the nephew of former NFL greats Peyton and Eli Manning. His last name alone carries immense weight, but his own talent is remarkable in its own right.

In the 2024 season, Manning completed 61 of 90 passes for 939 yards and nine touchdowns, while also adding 108 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in 10 games.

Ad

Many prominent analysts have already forecast Texas as the 2025 national championship winner under Manning’s leadership. But as he heads into his first season as the QB1 under immense hype, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian insists Manning isn’t buckling under the heavy expectations placed upon him.

Paul Finebaum compares Arch Manning’s potential to Tim Tebow’s legendary college debut

From 2006 to 2009, quarterback Tim Tebow proved himself as one of college football’s elite while leading Florida. Paul Finebaum says Arch Manning is the most talented college quarterback fans have seen since Tebow’s debut in 2006.

Ad

Just as Tebow made an immediate impact by winning the Heisman Trophy in 2007, and Finebaum believes Manning could claim the award in 2025.

"Here’s why-it’s not because I’m in love with the guy, it’s because he’s going to win that first game (against Ohio State on Aug. 30) on the biggest stage in college football this year, and all of a sudden, it’s going to go from Arch Mania to it’s going to transcend the sport of college football," Finebaum said last week on ESPN's "Get Up" (via On3).

Manning is the preseason Heisman favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook with +750 odds.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications