Paul Finebaum crowns Peyton Manning's nephew Arch Manning a generational talent ahead of CFB season

Arch Manning had to serve as backup to Quinn Ewers at Texas before Ewers departed for the NFL. Still, now-Miami Dolphins quarterback Ewers’ lackluster showing in the preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday reignited discussions about Manning’s potential, especially considering he couldn’t surpass Ewers at Texas.However, like many others, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum stands firmly in Manning’s corner, and his remarks about the Texas quarterback say it all.&quot;He [Manning] is going to be the most dynamic quarterback we have seen, perhaps, in a generation,&quot; Finebaum said.Manning is the grandson of legendary quarterback Archie Manning, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1989, and the nephew of former NFL greats Peyton and Eli Manning. His last name alone carries immense weight, but his own talent is remarkable in its own right.In the 2024 season, Manning completed 61 of 90 passes for 939 yards and nine touchdowns, while also adding 108 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in 10 games.Many prominent analysts have already forecast Texas as the 2025 national championship winner under Manning’s leadership. But as he heads into his first season as the QB1 under immense hype, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian insists Manning isn’t buckling under the heavy expectations placed upon him.Paul Finebaum compares Arch Manning’s potential to Tim Tebow’s legendary college debutFrom 2006 to 2009, quarterback Tim Tebow proved himself as one of college football’s elite while leading Florida. Paul Finebaum says Arch Manning is the most talented college quarterback fans have seen since Tebow’s debut in 2006.Just as Tebow made an immediate impact by winning the Heisman Trophy in 2007, and Finebaum believes Manning could claim the award in 2025.&quot;Here’s why-it’s not because I’m in love with the guy, it’s because he’s going to win that first game (against Ohio State on Aug. 30) on the biggest stage in college football this year, and all of a sudden, it’s going to go from Arch Mania to it’s going to transcend the sport of college football,&quot; Finebaum said last week on ESPN's &quot;Get Up&quot; (via On3).Manning is the preseason Heisman favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook with +750 odds.