Paul Finebaum reveals SEC program that potentially regrets passing on Deion Sanders as Colorado HC gets linked to top schools

By Maliha
Modified Aug 20, 2025 13:15 GMT
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn

When Deion Sanders was hired before the 2023 season, Colorado was struggling. In just two years, Coach Prime has transformed both expectations and enthusiasm around the Buffaloes.

As Sanders prepares for his third season in Boulder, speculation about his next coaching move has been circulating.

On Tuesday’s "First Take," Stephen A. Smith and Paul Finebaum debated whether an SEC program or another high-profile program might pursue Sanders if he continues to succeed at Colorado.

Smith mentioned potential destinations such as Kalen DeBoer's Alabama, Mike Elko's Texas A&M, Mike Norvell's Florida State and Billy Napier's Florida.

Finebaum added his perspective (via On3):

also-read-trending Trending
“Deion is a change agent. But I want to mention a school that could have hired Deion very easily. You (Smith) mentioned Florida State. He interviewed for Arkansas about five or six years ago – Arkansas! They hired somebody else, Sam Pittman.
"He’s been on the hot seat now for three years. I realize that’s not the glitz and glamour of Alabama. There are a lot of schools that passed on Deion Sanders, and deep down, I bet they and their fanbase regret it.”
The excitement around Coach Prime remains high, as Colorado has sold out season tickets for a third consecutive year, marking only the 11th time in school history. For now, he appears committed to the Buffaloes, having signed a contract extension through the 2029 season.

Paul Finebaum predicts Colorado’s outlook for 2025 amid Deion Sanders’ health battle

Colorado will open the 2025 season against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29, and Paul Finebaum offered his perspective on what to expect from Deion Sanders’ program this year.

"Seven or eight wins would be considered very good, and I think getting to a bowl game," Finebaum said (via On3).

The prediction follows a strong 2024 season in which the Buffaloes finished with nine wins, marking their best record since 2016. However, 2025 brings new challenges for Coach Prime, including his first year without coaching his sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders and the departure of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

Sanders has also faced significant personal hurdles, as he was diagnosed with bladder cancer earlier this summer and underwent successful surgery to remove his bladder.

Finebaum noted the priority for Sanders moving forward:

"The most important thing right now is his health, and I know that's a common feeling of all of us here, but he has a lot more important things to deal with than just not coaching his son."

Sanders' program will kick off the 2025 season with four of its first five games at Folsom Field.

Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda.





